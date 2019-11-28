Athletics-Olympic hopeful Cheruiyot pushed by fellow Kenyan runner

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD 1,500 METERS CHAMPION, TIMOTHY CHERUIYOT, SAYING:

"My prayer is to get into the team, that's my prayer and Olympics for me starts now..."

And when Kenyan runner Timothy Cheruiyot is sprinting to the finish at the world's top races...

He knows there is one man who can stand between him and gold: his best friend.

The shy 24-year-old trains alongside fellow Kenyan, 26 year-old Elijah Manangoi who was the 1,500 meter world champion until Cheruiyot clinched the title this year.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD 1,500 METERS CHAMPION, TIMOTHY CHERUIYOT, SAYING:

"I love how he is training. He has the speed, me I having endurance, so we motivate each other, and sometime when Elijah wins, I am happy, when I win, it's okay."

The pair's coach Bernard Ouma praises their drive to outperform each other.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ATHLETICS COACH, BERNARD OUMA, SAYING:

"Tim is working extra hard to catch up with him and this is putting Elijah on toes that this young boy should not catch up with me. So this is sibling rivalry which is very positive here."

Cheruiyot was already coming close by 2017, taking silver 38 seconds behind Manangoi at the 1,500 meters world championships.

This year, Cheruiyot won the Diamond League trophy for the third time in a row.

And in October took his first 1,500 meters world championships gold in Doha - but without his friend, whose injury meant he was unable to defend his title.

The eldest of four siblings, Cheruiyot was born to tea and maize farmers in west Kenya.

He started running to-and-from primary school, was soon competing at regional level, but returned to the farm in 2011.

Fortunately, friends encouraged him to keep running.

And at 2014 trials in Kenya, coach Ouma spotted the 6-foot 18-year-old as a future champion:

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ATHLETICS COACH, BERNARD OUMA, SAYING:

,

"And here comes a very strong guy from the village with a very rugged running style, unpolished, uncoordinated, finishing third. Finishing and so dejectedwithout proper training, without proper techniques, so this is where the interest came that if he can run like this and there is nothing, no one has polished him, why not?"

Both men praying that polish can work its magic at Tokyo 2020.