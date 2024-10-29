Atlanta police take armed person into custody after reports of shooting in Midtown

Atlanta police arrested an armed person in Midtown after urging people to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon amid reports of gunfire near a Four Seasons Hotel.

The Atlanta Police Department asked people to avoid the area of the hotel in a post on X shortly before 3 p.m. and said it had set up a perimeter to investigate. Local outlets reported multiple shots had been fired.

"Please shelter in place or stay out the area," the department wrote in an X post. "Citizens within site(sic) of the Four Seasons Hotel are advised to avoid any windows and rooms facing the area."

At 4:35 p.m., Atlanta police said a suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

"We ask that citizens still avoid the area. Streets will continue to be closed in the area for a period, as the investigation continues," the department said.

No additional information about the suspect was immediately provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After Midtown Atlanta active shooter reports, police apprehend suspect