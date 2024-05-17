Atlanta Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Shooting and Killing His Lyft Driver

After his arrest, Koby Minor then resigned from his position at the Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta Police Department Officer Koby Minor

An Atlanta police officer was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his Lyft driver, Reginald Folks, 35, on Wednesday, May 15, according to an Atlanta Police Department press release.

Koby Minor, an officer at the Atlanta Police Department for nearly six years, resigned from the department after he was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is currently in custody at Fulton County Jail, per the jail’s records.

Minor was also placed on unpaid administrative leave. The department relieved his firearm from him, and it remains in the custody of the APD.

At the time of his arrest, Minor was on unpaid administrative leave due to a previous drug-related arrest on Dec. 25, per the APD press release and the jail’s records.

Folks was fatally shot on South Fulton Parkway near Stonewall Tell Road in Union City, Ga. around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, per The Atlantic Journal-Constitution.

Once Minor was taken into police custody, he told authorities he ordered a Lyft when leaving another Atlanta police officer’s home, per warrant documents obtained by The Atlantic Journal-Constitution. Folks then picked up Minor, and he alleges that Folks began speaking on the phone with someone in a different language.

Getty Car for hire with a Lyft sticker.

Minor then asked Folks to pull over so he could get out, but he did not stop. He alleges at a red light, he tried to exit the vehicle but was unable, and then said Folks turned around in an attempt to reach for the back seat.

Minor then told authorities he grabbed his firearm and shot the driver three times. Minor then broke the car window and escaped the vehicle.

Per the warrant documents obtained by The Atlantic Journal-Constitution, another driver stopped for Minor when they saw him waving his hand for help. That witness said that at the time, Minor told him Folks “is in a gay fraternity and was trying to recruit Minor into it and (he) believed he was getting kidnapped.”

Related: Lyft Driver Is Fatally Shot Moments After He Called Wife to Wish Her Happy 52nd Wedding Anniversary

Atlanta Police Department Officer Koby Minor

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Folks’ mother, Marchelle Folks, spoke to 11 Alive, and said the family is “heartbroken” about “the entire thing.”

"He was my oldest, 35," she told 11 Alive. "I just talked to him on Mother's Day, and he had just talked to his brother for three hours.”

"[I'm] very proud of the man he became. Everywhere I went, people met him and enjoyed him. He always ran into people that he knew," she added. "He was a friendly guy, very social. Reggie was pretty much the life of the party."

Getty Stock image of the roof of a police patrol car at night

Related: Tx. Lyft Driver Is Killed by Man Who Then Opens Fire on Police Station in Possible Terrorist Act

“Our hearts are with Mr. Folks' loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our support during this difficult time. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation and have permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft community,” a Lyft spokesperson shared with PEOPLE.

A representative for the Union City Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Thursday.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.