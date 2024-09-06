Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan dies

Tributes have poured in for US rapper Rich Homie Quan, after his death was confirmed by authorities on Thursday.

The artist, who was in his early 30s, passed away in Atlanta, Georgia, Fulton County Medical Examiner said.

The cause of his death is not known, with local medical authorities saying an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Rich Homie Quan, whose legal name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was one of Atlanta's best known modern rappers.

He became a huge name in the rap scene in the mid 2010s, finding mainstream success with the 2013 hit Type of Way, which he followed up with the popular Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) in 2015.

He was nominated for multiple BET and BET Hip Hop Awards, such as best new artist and the people's champ award.

He also collaborated with several big names in the industry, including 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Gucci Mane and Trinidad James.

Born in October 1989, Rich Homie Quan was the oldest of three siblings, and was raised in a single-parent home, according to Atlanta gig venue, Masquerade. He originally dreamt of becoming a baseball player, but eventually turned to music.

He spoke frankly about his early life in various interviews, and spent 15 months in jail in 2011 for his involvement in a series of burglaries.

Once out of jail, he threw himself into his music and went on to become a huge name in the rap scene in the mid 2010s.

Since his death was announced, tributes have poured in for the artist from across the rap world.

Singer Jacquees was one of the first to pay his respects. “Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan", he said on X. "I love you for Life," he added, calling the rapper a "legend" in a subsequent post.

2 Chainz posted a tribute on Instagram, saying: "Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something my condolences bru".

Rapper Quavo also posted on Instagram, writing above an image of himself, Rich Homie Quan, and several other artists: "May God be with us, never saw this being apart of our journey".

Engineer Alex Tumay, who worked Rich Homie Quan over the years, said the artist was "[o]ne of the nicest people I ever worked with and a true artist. Absolutely crushing news. RIP".