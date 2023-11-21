Another messy storm takes aim at Atlantic Canada this week

Those on the East Coast will have little time to clean up from the weekend storm as the next system already lies ahead in the short term.

Another storm is creeping towards the Atlantic coast, strengthening as it does so. However, this storm won’t be a major wind event, but it will be breezy in parts of the region.

This storm will be more of a precipitation affair, with everything from rain to freezing rain on the table, mixed in with some snow for some areas.

image8

Wednesday to Thursday

Snow will be more of a talking point for New Brunswick and western Newfoundland. The initial arrival of moisture Wednesday morning will drag the snow-rain line close to Fredericton and won’t move north until the overnight period.

Between 5-10 cm is expected in the hardest hit areas that see snow.

Baron - ATL snow - Nov21.jpg

Nova Scotia will be in for another round of heavy rain after 50 mm was recorded on the weekend in Halifax.

Onshore gusts of 60-70 km/h for the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia will be the extent of the wind story for this storm.

Baron - ATL Thursday winds - Nov21.jpg

The Maritimes will have to wait until Thursday afternoon for the rain to wrap up, then shifting the attention to Newfoundland.

Gander and Stephenville, N.L., will deal with five to 10 hours of freezing rain early Friday before transitioning to rain as the low tracks into Labrador. The Avalon Peninsula will see gusts up to 70 km/h midday, but will avoid any rainfall accumulations exceeding 5 mm.

Baron - ATL rain totals - Nov21.jpg

In all, a widespread 30-50 mm of rain is expected, with some local amounts reaching as much as 75 mm by the time all is said and done.

Looking ahead, conditions will be blustery and turning colder behind the system. Much colder-than-normal temperatures are expected for Friday through the weekend.

Forecasters will be watching the potential for a more active pattern next week, with the risk of one or two significant systems with high-impact winter weather for parts of the region. However, it is much too early for any certainty or specifics.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates in Atlantic Canada.