Atlantic Canada rings in 2025
CBC’s Amy Smith takes Canadians to the New Year’s Eve party in downtown Halifax, and CBC’s Sheehan Desjardins joins the celebration at the China Garden restaurant in Charlottetown.
CBC’s Krissy Holmes takes Canadians inside the New Year’s Eve party at the Quidi Vidi Brewery in St. John’s.
It's New Year's Eve, the clock's struck midnight, you've kissed your sweetie, and another year has begun.Now what?For many on P.E.I., it's time to tuck into some Chinese food."We always had Chinese food on New Year's Eve," said Patrick Ross. "It's a comfort food and it's part of that tradition. It just went hand in hand with New Year's Eve or New Year's Day."Ross is now the owner of China Garden restaurant in Charlottetown. And instead of ordering Chinese food for himself, he'll be dishing it ou
