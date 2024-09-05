Atlantic and Caribbean packed with tropical activity. Still, a low chance of storm formation

The Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea are still packed with four tropical systems being closely watched by forecasters Wednesday night.

One is shuffling along the northeastern U.S. coast; another is approaching the Caribbean. The quartet of activity, however, has low chances of strengthening anytime soon. It’s not clear whether Florida will be impacted.

The group of disturbances joins a growing list of weather activity in the last month that may have had the capability of forming into a depression or tropical storm before eventually dying off. The lack of a named storm in the Atlantic between August 12 and September 3 marks the quietest those waters have been since 1968.

READ MORE: Curiously quiet Atlantic has hurricane scientists scratching their heads. ‘A mystery.’

The absence of activity has puzzled weather experts as the 2024 hurricane season was forecast to be busy with numerous potentially life-threatening storms.

Here’s what the National Hurricane Center is watching in the Atlantic and Caribbean:

Disturbance 1

A few hundred miles east of North Carolina, a non-tropical area of low pressure is creating rain showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters say it could gain some subtropical features over the next few days as it moves north-northeast staying offshore of the northeast U.S.

It has a 20% chance of strengthening in the next seven days, and a 10% chance in the next two days.

Disturbance 2

A tropical wave is briskly moving west at about 20 mph in the northwest Caribbean Sea. It is also bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area, and could strengthen as it moves over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

It has a 30% chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next seven days, and no chance in the next two days.

Disturbance 3

Another tropical wave is churning several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters don’t believe this system will amount to much, and if it does see any development, it’ll be slow over the next couple of days as it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

It only has a 10% chance of strengthening in the next two to seven days.

Disturbance 4

The last system is a broad area of low pressure near Africa in the open Atlantic. Forecasters also said it’d see slow development during the next several days as it drifts northwest.

It has a 20% chance of strengthening in the next seven days, and a 10% chance in the next two days.