Atlantic hurricane season is 'waking up' again as activity lull ends

The Saharan air layer (SAL) kept things quiet across the Atlantic basin into a good part of July, but that will soon change with a rise in activity looming.

A tropical storm may form late this week as a disturbance grows near Florida and the Caribbean.

It’s been relatively quiet since Hurricane Beryl and short-lived Tropical Storm Chris due to high amounts of the Saharan dust inhibiting storm development over the Atlantic.

Atlantic hurricane season tropical development over next seven days, July 29

But, the hurricane season is now waking up again.

A tropical disturbance is given a medium chance to develop in the next seven days (50 per cent) by the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC). Tropical Depression or Storm Debby’s chances are growing, but it's not a slam dunk.

The storm still has to fight off what's left of the dry Saharan air that has been acting as a lid, inhibiting storm development over the Atlantic Ocean recently.

Atlantic sea surface temperatures this week

Very warm waters and light wind shear will aid in the development of the system.

The cluster of storms is inching towards Florida and the Caribbean, and its track will be driven by a sprawling high pressure over the Bahamas. Its intensity and location will be key to the storm moving into Florida or up the east coast.

All scenarios are on the table this far out. Its potential impact to the U.S. East or Gulf Coast remains uncertain at this time. Interests in the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. should monitor the progress of this system.

Updated 2024 Atlantic hurricane names

With the Saharan dust settling, we’ll see more favourable conditions for tropical development across the Atlantic heading into the peak of the season in August and September.

Anyone along and near the coast should ready their hurricane preparedness kits now so they’re not caught off guard if a storm threatens in the future.

