Atlantic Liberal caucus calls for Trudeau's resignation in letter

OTTAWA — The Atlantic Liberal caucus is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign as party leader in a letter.

The letter dated Dec. 23 was shared publicly today by New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, who has been saying since the fall that Trudeau should step down.

Atlantic caucus chair and Nova Scotia MP Kody Blois penned the letter, saying the events following Chrystia Freeland's cabinet resignation, signals from the opposition parties to declare non-confidence at the first opportunity, and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats make it no longer "tenable" for Trudeau to continue to lead the party.

Conservative MP John Williamson said Friday he plans to introduce a non-confidence motion at the next public accounts committee meeting on Jan. 7.

If that motion is successful at committee, it would be forwarded to the House of Commons and could be voted on as soon as Jan. 30, triggering an election if it passes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press