‘Atlas,’ Next Game From Creators of ‘Ark,’ Delayed a Week

A bit of disappointment for fans of “Ark: Survival Evolved,” pirates, and games created by Studio Wildcard. “Atlas,” the pirate-themed, do-anything game set for an early release on Dec. 13 won’t be arriving now until Dec. 19.

The news was announced in a press release, but mostly noticed by inpatient would be fans who spotted the release date change on the official Steam page. The, now, Dec. 19 release of the game will still be early access and still cost you just $29.99 (down from the launch price of $60).

Variety spoke with some of the team last week following the Game Awards, where the game was revealed. “Atlas” is a pirate massively multiplayer game that is about 1,200 the size of “Ark” and can host 40,000 players spread out across its 700 unique islands and sprawling 45,000-square kilometer ocean.

The game has players building drydocks and then slowing creating the ship of their dreams, building up from a dinghy to a galleon, one plank at a time. Every piece of the ship is placed by the player, allowing them to figure out not just how the ship looks, but where things are like the gunports and sails. Once built, players can recruit other gamers to join their ship, or they can hire a computer-controlled crew. As with “Ark,” the world of “Atlas” is almost entirely up for grabs. That means someone can steal the ship right out from under you, plunder your booty and take away your pets and crew. Player customization includes things like per-pixel tattoo designing, dynamic hair growth, and real-time aging systems.

Make sure to check out our full interview for all of the detail built into the game, what inspired it and how it has evolved.

Related stories

Valve's 'Artifact' Sees Massive Player Drop

How 'Ark' Informed Massive Do-Anything Nautical World of 'Atlas'

'Skater XL' Coming to Steam Early Access

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!