Atmospheric river causing problems in Santa Cruz County, especially outages
Atmospheric river causing problems in Santa Cruz County, especially outages
Atmospheric river causing problems in Santa Cruz County, especially outages
"No translation needed."
It was the most talked about look of the night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him.
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y
The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Piers Morgan the Russian invasion could have been prevented.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.
U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser pointed to Alberta's capital as an example of a drug crisis that the U.S. government says is the impetus for sweeping tariffs on Canada.After talks on Monday, the prospect of 25 per cent tariffs on virtually all Canadian goods is on pause for a month.But before that announcement, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said during an appearance on CNBC that Canada "misunderstood" Trump's executive order on tariffs, and "this is not a tr
The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.
“This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top U.N. human rights body and will not resume funding for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees.
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary courtroom Monday as jurors heard the voice of a distraught 90-year-old woman who had just been raped in her assisted living apartment."I don't know what to do," said the woman, crying. "I was in bed asleep and this guy broke in and had sex with me … I don't know how he got in."The woman died last year. A publication ban protects her identity, so CBC News will call her Mary in this story. Duran Ross Buffalo
OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.
CNN senior data correspondent Harry Enten warned viewers on Monday’s edition of CNN News Central that President Donald Trump’s tariffs polling numbers are “Horrible!” Mediaite reported. The president imposed a 25 percent tariff against trading partners Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on goods from China, before hitting pause on the Mexican tariffs. This policy has been received with widespread criticism and will result in temporary “pain” for consumers, by Trump’s own admission. Enten joined CN
The musician's acceptance speech about "destructive forces" did not mention the president by name.
This longtime Predators forward of over a decade was arrested and charged with DUI Saturday.
“We are profoundly honored to partner with him again," agency co-chairman Richard Lovett says of the former president's return to their roster The post Joe Biden Signs With CAA appeared first on TheWrap.
Everything from grocery shopping and socializing to health care is dramatically different in France. But this one thing may have surprised me the most.
The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge presiding over the heated public feud between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over whether sexual harassment occurred during the making of “It Ends With Us” warned lawyers Monday to obey court rules about public statements meant to ensure a fair trial.