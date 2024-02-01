Advertisement

Atmospheric River Floods Southern California

Storyful

Floodwaters submerged residential areas of southwest California on Thursday, February 1, as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain to the area.

Footage taken by Jake Gordon shows flooding conditions in Seal Beach in Orange County on Thursday. A high surf advisory and a flood watch were in effect for Seal Beach into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Jake Gordon via Storyful