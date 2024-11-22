Atmospheric River Impact | Updates at 4 p.m. on Nov. 21
Lingering rain remains on Thursday but Friday should see more of an impact across Northern California.
Lingering rain remains on Thursday but Friday should see more of an impact across Northern California.
As BC Hydro crews work to restore power from the bomb cyclone, another storm steps onto the West Coast stage for this weekend, threatening even more rain, snow and strong winds.
A powerful, fast-intensifying storm swept across B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday evening, delivering heavy rain, strong winds, and alpine snow.
VANCOUVER — Geoff Johnson and fellow storm watchers in Ucluelet, B.C., were concerned on Tuesday about the so-called "bomb cyclone" taking shape off Vancouver Island — not for safety reasons, but because they wondered if it would be "disappointing."
An intense bomb cyclone tore its way across B.C., bringing heavy rains, snow, and fierce winds to the region, knocking down tree limbs and causing thousands to be without power
Dangerous winds are ongoing across Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
Barely any breathing room between potent snowstorms across the Prairies this week. The next system takes aim at some major cities with hefty snow totals this weekend
Experts think the find will “transform itself into a training ground for researchers and students.”
Winter arrives in full force, as another significant snowstorm takes aim at parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan this weekend
About 90,000 customers, primarily on Vancouver Island, are still without power after hurricane-force wind gusts from a 'bomb cyclone' system hit southwest British Columbia on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.Keywords:
A weather bomb, a rapidly intensifying storm, will provide the stage for what will become an exceptional snowfall event in B.C.'s alpine regions––even with the risk of thundersnow
The first big winter storm of the season hit Saskatchewan hard, leaving behind icy streets, stuck vehicles and a lot of frustration.Aishwarya Dudha has been talking to people facing challenging situations out on the roads.
A 'bomb cyclone' that brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h to parts of the B.C. South Coast led to highway closures and power outages affecting thousands of people Tuesday night.
Two Greenpeace Canada activists who were part of a larger group were arrested Thursday morning for mischief and intimidation as they took part in a protest in the driveway of the residence of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. The group installed a replica oil pumpjack at the Stornoway, Ottawa driveway where Poilievre and his family reside, blocking vehicle traffic from getting in or out.
Save 31 per cent on an Snow Joe Electric Snow Blower on Amazon Canada.
A bizarre sea creature was spotted slowly crawling along the sand after a high tide at the Rye Harbor Nature Reserve in the U.K. “While some might think it looks like something out of a sci-fi film, the marine creature was identified as a sea mouse, a type of worm which can…
MONTREAL — Municipal officials have opted to end water fluoridation on the Island of Montreal in a move spurred by a petition from a resident who claims he has the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — A major storm battered the U.S. Northwest with strong winds and rain, causing widespread power outages, closing schools and downing trees that killed at least two people.
Parks Canada officials venture out with the CBC’s Acton Clarkin to explore how vegetation and wildlife are recovering in Jasper National Park after July’s major wildfire.
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Maxim Timchenko, who runs the largest private energy company in Ukraine, pulls out a piece of paper with bar charts showing how much new electricity his company has brought online this year in the country versus how much Russian bombs have destroyed.
More snow is set to fall over the weekend with the Met Office issuing several new weather warnings. A yellow warning for ice with sleet or snow showers is in place for most of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, the east, northeast and northwest of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Yorkshire until Thursday morning. A second yellow weather warning for frequent snow showers and possible hail is in place in many parts of north and west Scotland until midday on Thursday.