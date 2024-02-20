Atmospheric River Storm Brings Rough Seas to Southern California

The latest in a series of atmospheric river storms to hit California was expected to bring “periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds” to much of the state through Wednesday, February 21, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage posted to X by user @thelauralinden shows conditions by the beach in Santa Monica on Tuesday morning. “Wind is picking up today. Chilly. Rain looks light but quickly soaks you,” said @thelauralinden. Credit: thelauralinden via Storyful