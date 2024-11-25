Atmospheric river updates | Sunday Northern California snow timeline | Nov. 24 10 p.m.
Northern California faces a mainly dry day Sunday, though Sierra snow showers will linger in the morning. More rain and snow will return overnight.
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
'Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve': A widespread swath of the Prairies could see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm, with at least some accumulations expected in every major city in the region
This weekend's snowfall in was no match for Lionel Neveu.He, his wife and a man hired by the neighbourhood were prepared, rolling out snowblowers to clear driveways and walkways in Cloverdale, in Edmonton's river valley. Neveu even got to try out a new snowblower that he bought two years ago."I love it," Neveu said of the heavy snowfall. "It gets you out, it keeps you young — and in my case, I need a lot of that."When it gets colder, of course, it's a different story. We probably won't enjoy as
A late-fall, potent snowstorm brought notable accumulations and significant travel problems across the Prairies this weekend
Southern Ontario is in for a wake-up call soon as a much colder pattern will arrive with snow in tow
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Major snow storm impacting the prairies is expected to bring major travel delays and a lot of shoveling. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Southern California braces for atmospheric river
DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.
This weekend’s storm is the first of several systems expected across the region through the end of November
WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — Another round of wintry weather could complicate travel leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to forecasts across the U.S., while California and Washington state continue to recover from storm damage and power outages.
WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned over the weekend that another round of winter weather could complicate travel leading up to Thanksgiving in parts of the U.S.
