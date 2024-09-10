Atrium Health opens its first orthopedic urgent care center in the Charlotte region

Atrium Health opened its first urgent care center for bone, joint and muscle injuries in the Charlotte region, the company announced Monday.

Walk-in care at the orthopedic and sports injury services center is available seven days a week. It’s at the Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute clinic, 3030 Randolph Road, Charlotte.

A cost for the project was not immediately available from Atrium.

The facility provides same-day diagnosis and care for fractures, sprains, strains, sports injuries and many other injuries, according to the Charlotte-based healthcare system.

Orthopedic specialists perform x-rays and casting at the site.

No appointment is needed.

About Atrium

Atrium Health is a part of Charlotte-based Advocate Health. The hospital system is the third-largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and serves about 6 million patients.

More than 155,000 employees work in 68 hospitals and over 1,000 health care locations.