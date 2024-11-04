'Atrocious': Donald Trump Fiercely Condemned For Latest Violent Language

Former President Donald Trump spewed yet more divisive, violence-themed rhetoric on the campaign trail Sunday, earning fierce backlash this time for talking about members of the media being shot.

“I have this piece of glass here but all we have really over here is the fake news, right? And, to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much, coz, I don’t mind, I don’t mind that,” Republican presidential nominee Trump told a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

The comment drew laughter from the audience.

Trump, who was the subject of an assassination attempt at a rally in July, later complained about how the protective glass installed to ensure his safety meant he didn’t look great on TV.

Trump: "To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don't mind that so much. I don't mind that." pic.twitter.com/TFOGN2PTLb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2024

Trump a day earlier used similarly violent imagery when slamming former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a vocal critic of his who has endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Critics called Trump’s latest comment in a long line of attacks on the press “atrocious” and more. Polling continues to put Trump and Harris neck and neck in the race.

This statement from a presidential candidate is atrocious. Endorsing the concept of shooting the press in a free country is appalling. https://t.co/5MHXSEJudc — Nicholas Emmanuele (@NAEmmanuele) November 3, 2024

His delusions are getting worse. Earlier this week it was Liz Cheney facing a firing squad. Now he’s fantasizing about the press getting shot.

It’s bad. https://t.co/VrDEp7DK1O — p a u l a d l e r 🇺🇦 🏳️🌈 (@padler) November 3, 2024

Donald Trump is musing about a would-be assassin shooting the press at his rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania:



"To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don't mind that so much."



JFC. DO YOUR JOBS, MEDIA!pic.twitter.com/32uftD0ph3 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 3, 2024

Trump is okay with journalists being shot. You couldn't pay me enough to be near this insanity pic.twitter.com/mvtTn0wma2 — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) November 3, 2024

He’s telling them he wouldn’t mind the press being shot. Can you hear the dog whistle? pic.twitter.com/iADSxLvrB1 — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) November 3, 2024

I really don’t care if I hurt MAGAs feelings, if you support or try to make excuses for this behavior from Trump, you’re a garbage human.



pic.twitter.com/hXBzI41YQW — Mr. Steal Your Doughnuts (@BEARDO) November 3, 2024

