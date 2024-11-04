'Atrocious': Donald Trump Fiercely Condemned For Latest Violent Language

Lee Moran
·2 min read
'Atrocious': Donald Trump Fiercely Condemned For Latest Violent Language

Former President Donald Trump spewed yet more divisive, violence-themed rhetoric on the campaign trail Sunday, earning fierce backlash this time for talking about members of the media being shot.

“I have this piece of glass here but all we have really over here is the fake news, right? And, to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much, coz, I don’t mind, I don’t mind that,” Republican presidential nominee Trump told a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

The comment drew laughter from the audience.

Trump, who was the subject of an assassination attempt at a rally in July, later complained about how the protective glass installed to ensure his safety meant he didn’t look great on TV.

Trump a day earlier used similarly violent imagery when slamming former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a vocal critic of his who has endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Critics called Trump’s latest comment in a long line of attacks on the press “atrocious” and more. Polling continues to put Trump and Harris neck and neck in the race.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Jeffrey Epstein Unleashes Opinion On Former 'Friend' Donald Trump In Unearthed Audio

    Explosive recordings released by journalist Michael Wolff and The Daily Beast reveal Epstein's candid thoughts about his "charming" but "horrible" ex-friend.

  • Pete Buttigieg Hits Fox News Host's 'Fascist' Trump Question With Blistering Fact Check

    The transportation secretary refused to "contradict" the assessment of Donald Trump's former chief of staff.

  • Rattled Trump Rages After Shock Iowa Poll Favors Harris: ‘Trump Hater’

    Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce

  • Donald Trump's Nephew Recalls Grandpa's Dementia Symptoms as He Warns of Former President's 'Decline' (Exclusive)

    "I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was," Fred Trump says of Donald's recent behavior. "If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true"

  • 'Weekend Update': Michael Che Spots X-Rated Reason Trump Wants To Be President Again

    Che and "Update" co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee over his wild act with a microphone stand at a campaign rally.

  • Opinion: This Is Why I Am Releasing The Epstein-Trump Tapes: Michael Wolff

    Starting in the Summer of 2016 and then through the first year of the Trump administration, as I wrote my book Fire and Fury about the first months of the Trump White House, I spoke periodically to Trump’s longtime and now estranged friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, of course, would go on to be branded as among the world’s most famous sexual predators and, in 2019, died, most likely a suicide, under federal indictment and as a prisoner in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal pr

  • Monica Lewinsky reveals who she is voting for in the presidential election

    The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls

  • Trump Boasts ‘Every Rally Is Full’ as Camera Immediately Pans to Empty Seats, People Leaving

    The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"

  • Harrison Ford makes presidential endorsement days before 2024 election

    The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics

  • New York Times Delivers Damning, 1-Paragraph Takedown On Donald Trump's Possible Return

    The newspaper condensed its case against the former president into 110 withering words.

  • Trump campaign leaving some cities with hundreds of thousands in unpaid bills after rallies

    Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

  • Elon Musk’s Mom Suggests She May Break Voting Laws

    Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.

  • Frantic Aides Narrowly Stopped Trump Calling His Rival Appalling Slur

    Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. He

  • ‘Come on, Senator’: Dana Bash Loses Cool Over Tim Scott’s Election Claims

    Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare

  • Opinion: Sorry haters, Texas isn't turning blue in this election – or anytime soon

    Texas isn't just a red state, it's a beacon of conservative values. It's that way because that's how those of us who call Texas home want it to be.

  • Neo-Nazi Influencer Nick Fuentes Now Says ‘Trumpism Is a Cult’

    Neo-Nazi personality Nick Fuentes has ridiculed Donald Trump for dressing up as a garbage man, despite once being one of his most outspoken supporters and former dinner guests. In a rant on his channel, the white nationalist streamer said MAGA was indeed a cult—echoing observations others have already made about the blind obedience of Trump’s supporters. “At the Trump rallies, they’re yelling trash for Trump, trash for Trump. And I saw other people. I saw white guys. I saw Hispanic guys, Hispani

  • RFK Jr.: Trump White House to Reverse Decades-Long Drinking Water Policy on Day 1

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Donald Trump ally and enthusiast of debunked health claims, said Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office. The failed presidential candidate, who is expected to play a key role in a future Trump administration’s health policy, made the pledge Saturday on X about fluoride, which strengthens teeth and prevents cavities — and was first added to drinking water in the U.S. in 1945. “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all

  • FCC commissioner claims Harris on ‘SNL’ violates ‘equal time’ rule

    A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner has claimed that Vice President Harris’s recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” commonly known as “SNL,” violates the “equal time” rule. “This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule,” Commissioner Brendan Carr posted on the social platform X on Saturday in response to…

  • Trump Raged at Daily Beast Revelation That Campaign Boss Got $22 Million

    Donald Trump considered firing his campaign manager Chris LaCivita after a bombshell report by the Daily Beast enraged the former president in the final stretch of his 2024 White House bid. Sources told The Atlantic allegations that LaCivita had pocketed $22 million from his work on the Trump campaign and related super PACs, left Trump “fuming” and feeling like the story “made him look like a fool.” The Beast’s story, published on Oct. 15, reportedly fueled the GOP presidential nominee‘s paranoi

  • What Trump has said he would do on Day 1 back in the White House

    In the two years since Donald Trump launched his third bid for the White House, the former president has laid out many of the things he would do on his first day if he is back in office. Here's a look at what Trump has said he would do on Day 1 if he wins a second term. When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he was promising that he "would never abuse power as retribution against anybody," Trump responded, "Except for Day 1."