Montenegrin PM proposes country-wide gun ban after 12 die in shooting spree
At least 12 people killed, including two children, as an armed man went on a shooting rampage after a bar brawl on Wednesday in the central Montenegrin city of Cetinje.
At least 12 people killed, including two children, as an armed man went on a shooting rampage after a bar brawl on Wednesday in the central Montenegrin city of Cetinje.
Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
(Reuters) -The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day. The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement. Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.
A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 78-year-old man who shot and killed his neighbor’s son, following a 2023 incident where the victim was allegedly trimming tree limbs along the defendant’s fence line. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent invocation of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.
The man reportedly admitted killing his family amid a New Year's Eve dispute in the city of Lucknow, per multiple outlets
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
In 2020, Donald Trump pardoned a cybersecurity company executive for a secret crime. Unsealed court documents show why he was convicted.
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that followed a bar brawl in a western Montenegrin city, officials said. The shooter was on the run.
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who died after being set on fire in a New York subway train this month was a 57-year-old from New Jersey, police announced Tuesday.
The incident reportedly happened as people were heading home from Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1
Kahleb Collins is presumed dead, authorities announced weeks after his father Steven Collins and 2-year-old sister RyLeigh died in a car crash
A man who was shot dead last month as authorities attempted to serve him an indictment on federal gun charges has been identified as the killer of an 18-year-old Ohio woman in a case that had gone unsolved for 43 years, police announced Monday. Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann said the cold case of Debra Lee Miller, a local waitress beaten to death with an oven grate in her apartment on April 29, 1981, was reopened in 2021 to account for advances in DNA technology and forensic investigative techniques. “They examined the case as if it had happened yesterday, through an entirely new lens,” Bammann said at a news conference.
The owner of the California restaurant Lima said it hasn’t been able to bounce back after settling a lawsuit over a promotion that discounted drinks for women.
NEW YORK (AP) — City correction officers repeatedly blocked medical staff from administering care to a severely ill woman held at Rikers Island weeks before the 23-year-old fell into a coma and died of apparent organ failure, a jail oversight board found.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two security guards at a downtown Los Angeles shopping plaza were wounded in a gunfight with a man as they tried to stop him from making off with more than $1,000 of stolen merchandise, police said Tuesday.
LAPD detectives are asking the public's help in identifying other potential victims of the accused, Babak Hajhosseini
CAIRO/JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH (Reuters) -Once muscular and strong, Palestinian bodybuilder Moazaz Obaiyat’s nine-month spell in Israeli custody left him unable to walk unaided upon his release in July. Before being re-arrested, the 37-year-old father of five was diagnosed with severe PTSD by Bethlehem Psychiatric Hospital, related to his time at Israel's remote Ktz'iot prison, according to medical notes seen by Reuters from the hospital, a public clinic in the occupied West Bank. The notes said Obaiyat was subjected to "physical and psychological violence and torture" in prison and described symptoms including severe anxiety, withdrawal from his family and avoidance of discussion of traumatic events and current affairs.
The FBI has identified the suspect in Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.
Moncton car dealer Kevin Campbell has lost hope of ever getting his stolen 1991 Chevy truck back.It took two people less than three minutes to drive the truck off of Campbell's dealership lot on Moncton's Salisbury Road in mid-November.The 1991 Chevrolet C1500 SS 454, listed for more than $28,000, has not been recovered despite several efforts by Campbell.His is just one example among the 1,888 vehicles that were stolen as of Tuesday in New Brunswick in 2024 — excluding Saint John and Fredericto
Far-right congresswoman admits rioters ‘engaged in violence’ and fought police but ‘have served their time’