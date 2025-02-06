Attacks families 'gagged' over watchdog report

BBC
·4 min read
Composite photo of Nottingham attacks victims Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar
Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane on 13 June 2023 [BBC]

The mother of one of the three people stabbed to death in Nottingham says the families have been "gagged" by the police watchdog over findings of a report into the contact officers had with killer Valdo Calocane.

Emma Webber, mum of Barnaby Webber, said she, alongside the families of Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, had been forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The NDA concerns a probe into the way Leicestershire Police officers dealt with alleged assaults by Calocane weeks before the attacks.

The watchdog said an agreement was "needed" in order to share the report with the victims' families at the earliest opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added the NDA would remain in place until the findings and outcomes of the investigation are published, which it anticipates will happen "in the coming weeks".

Emma Webber speaking outside in court alongside other family members of those killed in the Nottingham attacks
Emma Webber said "only real lessons are going to be learned" if the reports are published publicly [PA Media]

Calocane, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024 after admitting three counts of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and three counts of attempted murder.

The IOPC previously said three Leicestershire Police officers - two constables and a sergeant - were told they were being investigated over how inquiries were progressed.

It has been claimed Calocane assaulted two colleagues at an industrial estate in Kegworth in May 2023.

Mr Webber, Miss O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65, were killed by Calocane on 13 June 2023.

NHS England (NHSE) published a full report into the mental health care received by Calocane prior to the attacks, after initially intending to only publish a summary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Webber said: "We were forced to sign NDAs by NHSE to promise that we would not disclose their investigation into Calocane's care.

"Under pressure from us, they were forced to U-turn and disclose the report in full themselves.

"As [Health Secretary] Wes Streeting himself said, sunlight is the best disinfectant - the same principle applies to the IOPC investigations into the numerous police failings in our case."

Mrs Webber added: "Like the NHS, the IOPC have also sought to gag us from speaking publicly and have forced us to sign NDAs saying we will not reveal their reports and findings.

"I now call on the IOPC to do the right thing like the NHS did and disclose their reports to the public so that full scrutiny can take place.

"It is the only way that real lessons are going to be learned and lasting change put in place so that no other family should have to endure the torture that we are."

ADVERTISEMENT

Radd Seiger, an adviser to the victims' families, said the IOPC's decision to impose an NDA was "inexcusable".

He said: "It is inexcusable for any watchdog to seek to gag families of victims of serious crimes in this manner.

"That practice must be stopped."

The watchdog said it anticipated being able to publish the findings and outcomes of the investigation "in the coming weeks".

Derrick Campbell, director at the IOPC, added: "We completed an investigation into Leicestershire Police contact with Valdo Calocane prior to the killings and in particular the actions and decisions of officers investigating alleged assaults by him.

"In order to share our report and underlying evidence with the families of his victims at the earliest opportunity, a confidentiality agreement was needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It remains in place until an appropriate time when the investigation findings and outcomes can be published, which we anticipate being able to do in coming weeks."

The IOPC is also investigating the prior contact Nottinghamshire Police had with Calocane before the killings.

The force previously admitted it should have done more to arrest him sooner, revealing that an arrest warrant was issued in September 2022, over the alleged assault of a police officer in 2021.

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

More on this story

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Teen dies with 1,000 injuries from mom’s 3-hour beating, WA cops say. ‘I went too far’

    She told police her son didn’t do his chores, authorities said.

  • NJ driver accused of killing Gaudreau brothers claims they were drunker than he was

    An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...

  • One dead and 15 in custody after RCMP respond to recent Prairies border crossings

    The RCMP have released details on three incidents along the Canada-U.S. border officers responded to in recent weeks. The incidents involved 16 attempted border crossings and one death.Police held a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday to provide information about two border crossings in Coutts, Alta., earlier this week, and one crossing 15 kilometres east of Emerson, Man., a few weeks earlier.On Tuesday morning, a man crossing the border into Coutts was referred to a secondary inspection ar

  • 'Worth every moment': Video shows victim's uncle attacking man charged in her murder

    Alexander Ortiz, a 21-year-old charged with murder, was attacked by his alleged victim's uncle and another man in an Albuquerque, New Mexico courtroom.

  • Amber Alert issued for pregnant 16-year-old believed to be with the 40-year-old father

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a pregnant Wisconsin teen, who police believe is with the 40-year-old man who impregnated her. Gary Day, 40, "is known to be the father of the unborn child," according to the alert. Franklin has a no-contact order against Day, according to the alert.

  • Jury Acquits Fla. Teen of Killing Mom After He Claims Self-Defense. A Year Earlier, He Killed Dad in Self-Defense

    Collin Griffith was found not guilty of murder and kidnapping in the 2024 death of his mother, Catherine Griffith

  • Two men are dead after attempted home invasion in South Glengarry, Ont.: police

    Police say two men were shot dead during an attempted home invasion in eastern Ontario and investigators are working to determine if the residents were acting in self-defence.

  • Judge clapped as paedophile jailed for 28 years

    Former ice hockey player Philip Hamer, 34, groomed girls as young as 11.

  • Women win lawsuit against B.C. man acquitted of their sex assaults

    VANCOUVER — A man who spent 27 years in prison before he was found wrongfully convicted has been ordered by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge to pay $375,000 each to five women who sued him for sexual assault.

  • Moncton man who shot teacher gets 10 more years in prison

    A Moncton man was sentenced to 10 more years in prison after offering an emotional apology in court to a teacher he shot four years ago.Janson Bryan Baker, 28, was sentenced Monday on two charges related to firing a shotgun at Christopher Leger and Joshua Hebb on Jan. 5, 2021, in Riverview. Leger was hit by shotgun pellets and survived, while Hebb was not injured."I apologize to Chris and Josh for my actions," Baker said, through tears, from the prisoner's box. "I made a lot of mistakes."Court o

  • Hundreds of Women Raped, Burned to Death After Prison in Congo Set on Fire: UN Official

    The Rwanda-backed group known as M23 is believed to have been responsible for the incident following its takeover of the city of Goma

  • Lethbridge mother charged with criminal negligence in death of 13-year-old son

    A 38-year-old woman from Lethbridge is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of her 13-year-old son.Officers responded to the sudden death of the boy, whose body was found along the 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S. on Boxing Day.Lethbridge police allege the boy and his mother, Blanche Isobel Irene Fick, were taking drugs around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day when he overdosed at a home on the south side of the

  • New Attorney General Pam Bondi orders review of Trump cases as she takes over the Justice Dept.

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday ordered a review of the federal prosecution of Donald Trump as she unveiled a series of directives designed to overhaul a Justice Department the president claims is biased against conservatives.

  • Suspected love triangle turns deadly as husband crashes into car carrying wife and another man, police say

    A San Bernardino man is facing two charges of murder after allegedly crashing his car into a car that was carrying his wife and a man he had confronted over suspicions of an extramarital affair.

  • 3 care workers charged with fraud of vulnerable woman

    Three care workers are facing fraud charges after allegedly removing "large sums of money" from the bank account of a vulnerable woman they were assigned to care for.Amherst police say the victim, who has ALS — a neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord — is unable to move and needs several hours of care each day.Cpl. Tom Wood of Amherst Police says the three care workers had access to the woman's bank account as part of their duties.The 13-month investig

  • Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto, police say

    A man has died after he was shot in downtown Toronto on Wednesday night, police say.The shooting happened in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street E., according to Duty Insp. Scott Shutt, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Officers were called to the area for a report for a shooting shortly after 8 p.m.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Police and Toronto paramedics began to perform life-saving measures, he said.Paramed

  • Police search for man after video shows dog being abandoned in Georgina park

    York Regional Police are looking for a man after a dog was found abandoned in a park in the Town of Georgina on Sunday. Officers were called to a dog park around 8:15 a.m. near Lake Drive S. and Robert Street for an animal complaint, police said in a news release on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found what appeared to be a Cane Corso tied to a pole. The dog did not appear to be in distress or to have any visible injuries, the release said.Const. Kevin Nebrija, spokesperson for York Regional P

  • James Bowie takes stand, admits to tracking and following woman, denies scaring her

    Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie, taking the stand in his own defence at his criminal trial Tuesday, admitted that he twice placed a GPS tracker on a woman's car and used it to follow her after she'd stopped communicating with him.But, he denied that he made her feel unsafe, had ever threatened her, asked her to obtain a firearm for him, or made threats to kill his ex-client Leanne Aubin.Bowie has pleaded not guilty to charges of harassing the woman — who had been a close friend — and trying

  • Boy, 15, stabbed in heart with ‘hunting knife’ at school, court told

    Another 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

  • Alberta woman fined $15,000 for possessing illegal exotic cat

    A resident of Okotoks, Alta., has been fined $15,000 after pleading guilty on Tuesday to possession of a controlled animal under the provincial Wildlife Act.Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services says it seized a serval cat from an Alberta woman's home on Nov. 30, 2023, following the execution of a warrant. "Servals are listed as a controlled animal in Alberta, and are illegal to import or possess except under strict permitting requirements, usually only issued for zoos," reads a stateme