Attempted murder arrest after car hits four people

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four pedestrians were injured in London's West End.

Police were called following reports a car was driven on the wrong side of the road in Shaftesbury Avenue, in Soho, at 00:45 GMT on Wednesday.

One pedestrian was in a life-threatening condition, Met Police said.

The driver - a 31-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police are treating it as an isolated incident and said was not terror-related.

A Met Police spokesperson said officers were called to "reports of a road traffic collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road".

Earlier today forensic officers were seen bagging up shoes and other items of clothing from the pavement.

Various cordons remain in place around Shaftesbury Avenue.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "Detectives are quickly progressing inquiries as part of this investigation.

“It's believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement."