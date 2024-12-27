Attempted murder arrest over Ballygawley attack

The attack happened close to the Tailor's House pub on Main Street, Ballygawley [Google Maps]

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a metal grate in Ballygawley, County Tyrone.

The victim, who is in his 50s, sustained a serious head injury and was treated in hospital after the attack.

It happened outside the Tailor's House pub on Main Street shortly before 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

Police said the victim's condition is "not believed to be life-threatening at this time".

The arrested man, who is 50 years old, remains in police custody.

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for the bar said it had to shut with "immediate effect" after the incident on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The individuals involved were not patrons of our premises," they added.

"However, given the location of the incident, the PSNI have requested closure of The Tailors House to help with their investigations."

The pub is expected to reopen on Friday morning.