Attempted murder arrest after three left injured

A 50-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were injured in a hit and run, according to police.

A teenage boy who had been on a bike was flung into the air, a 20-year-old woman was left with a broken leg, and a teenage girl suffered severe cuts and bruising, West Midlands Police said.

They said a Nissan Qashqai mounted the pavement in Burton Wood Drive, Handsworth, shortly before 14:30 BST on Saturday.

The vehicle drove off afterwards, and police suspect it was a deliberate attack.

A man was arrested on Tuesday morning and remains in custody while inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

