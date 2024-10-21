Attempted murder charge after man slashed in face

A 25-year-old man from Darwen was remanded in custody, police said [PA Media]

A man has been charged with attempted murder after man was slashed in the face.

It happened on Borough Road in Darwen, Lancashire, at about 02:56 BST on Sunday.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition, Lancashire Police said.

A 25-year-old man from Darwen was remanded into custody and was due to appear before magistrates in Blackburn later.

