Attorney asks hearing be postponed for man accused in Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting

The attorney for Lyndell Mays, one of the men charged with murder in the Kansas Chiefs Super Bowl rally mass shooting, asked a Jackson County judge on Tuesday to postpone his client’s bond hearing.

John A. Reed, with the law firm of Kelly, Reed & Jansen, appeared in court with Mays and told Associate Judge R. Travis Willingham that he had just met with his client and needed more time to address his bond.

Willingham rescheduled the bond hearing for 1:30 p.m. Monday. Mays is being held in Jackson County jail on a $1 million cash only bond.

Reed declined to comment on his client’s case after he left the courtroom.

Mays, 23, is facing one count each of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action for his role in the shooting.

The Feb. 14 shooting killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two and beloved disc jockey in Kansas City.

Two dozen others were injured by gunfire and at least 18 others were hurt in the stampede that followed. Roughly half of those injured by gunfire were under the age of 16.

Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City, 18, is also charged with one count each of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Miller has remained hospitalized since the shooting and has not yet been booked into Jackson County jail. No court date has been set for him.

His cash bond has also been set at $1 million, although Miller’s attorney has filed a motion asking that he be released on personal recognizance or have his bond lowered.

Prosecutors allege that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups arguing about “why they were staring at each other,” according to court documents.

Mays allegedly pulled his handgun first, prosecutors allege. He also allegedly acknowledged that he began firing at the others first, according to affidavits.

Evidence shows that gunfire from Miller’s firearm struck and killed Lopez-Galvan, according to court documents.

Under Missouri law, a person who did not pull the trigger can still be charged when someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Prosecutors previously charged two minors with “gun-related” crimes and resisting arrest in relation to the shooting. Their names have not been released.

A 36-year-old Wichita man, Jose L. Castillo, has been charged with count of unlawful possession of a firearm after he allegedly picked up a firearm that was dropped during the shooting. He has been released after posting $2,500 of a $25,000 bond