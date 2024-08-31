Attorney Eugene Stearns discusses Jack Nicklaus involvement in potential golf course
Jack Nicklaus' attorney Eugene Stearns says he thinks "everybody was surprised at the extent of the public outrage. But not unappreciative of it."
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
Evander Kane was the victim of surprising racial discrimination.
This potential Buffalo Sabres target is generating interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and San Francisco 49ers running back, who faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl, are now playing for the same "home team"
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
Erie Golf Club likely will be closed for at least a year, and perhaps as long as four years, if the highest bidder for the Millcreek Township-owned golf course follows through with the purchase. Club staff have already notified members and leagues about the possible…
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by an SUV while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said. The tragedy came on the eve of their sister’s wedding.
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
Wondering who the 2024 fantasy football league-winners will be? Here are some bold projections to help with your picks and rankings.
Scottie Scheffler is a man on a mission this week in Atlanta, building a seven-shot lead entering Friday's second round of the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club -- he began the week with a two-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele. So when he hits a les
Do Chiefs regret the Kadarius Toney trade after he was cut this week? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn't sure if Jake Paul's career will recover if he loses to Mike Tyson. Paul (10-1) meets the 58-year-old boxing legend Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. "The Problem Child" is coming off a sixth-round stoppage win of Mike Perry
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward has found his new home.
Brandon Aiyuk's contract stalemate with the 49ers is over. It's time to sift through the winners and losers of the deal.
Antonelli, 18, was thrust into Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell’s cockpit for the opening practice session of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
The NFL has imposed a list of restrictions on Tom Brady as a broadcaster due to his efforts to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Survivor’s preparing for a landmark anniversary season, and so are we! Ever since host Jeff Probst announced that Season 50 will feature all returning players, we’ve been getting hyped about which former castaways will be back in Fiji competing for that $1 million prize. While the big 5-0 won’t happen until Spring of 2026, we’re …
The hockey world was stunned by the news that was confirmed on Friday morning: Johnny Gaudreau, the 31-year-old forward known as Johnny Hockey, who was born in New Jersey and who had 743 points in his already stellar career, died on Thursday. Per a s
It was a special day for father and son at Dodger Stadium as Shohei Ohtani and Decoy had their own bobblehead night.