Attorney General accused of hiding over Gerry Adams

Charles Hymas
·5 min read
Lord Hermer has been asked to clarify whether he recused himself from advising the Government on a policy concerning Mr Adams
Lord Hermer has been asked to clarify whether he recused himself from advising the Government on a policy concerning Mr Adams - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

The Attorney General has been accused of hiding amid questions over whether his links to Gerry Adams create a conflict of interest.

Lord Hermer was asked to clarify whether he recused himself from advising the Government on a policy that would allow the former Sinn Fein leader to sue for compensation regarding his “unlawful” imprisonment.

He represented Mr Adams in a separate case before he became Attorney General.

Three top lawyers, which include Sir Robert Buckland, the former Lord Chancellor, said that Lord Hermer could not rely on confidential legal rules to escape questions about his potential conflict of interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government is paving the way for Mr Adams to claim compensation by repealing legislation that bars him from suing the Government over his “unlawful” detention in prison in the 1970s.

When he was a practising barrister, Lord Hermer represented Mr Adams in a separate case involving compensation claims by the victims of three IRA bomb attacks.

Lord Hermer also represented Mr Adams in a separate case involving IRA compensation claims
Lord Hermer also represented Mr Adams in a separate case involving IRA compensation claims - David Ramos/Getty Images

He refused to answer questions about whether he recused himself from advising on the policy because of the conflict, invoking a parliamentary convention that prevents government legal officers from revealing whether they have advised ministers and what advice they provided.

The protocol is designed to ensure that ministers can receive full, frank legal advice in confidence.

However, a legal opinion published by the think tank Policy Exchange and backed by the three lawyers, said there is nothing in the convention stopping an Attorney General from being open about how they dealt with any potential conflict of interest – and whether they recused themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Robert said: “There is no constitutional basis for Lord Hermer to refuse to answer questions posed by parliamentarians or the public about whether or not he had been recused or had recused himself from involvement in relation to a matter in which he faced a possible conflict of interest.

“Parliament should be told immediately whether he was excluded from decisions about legal matters that posed a possible conflict of interest in view of the interests of his former client, Gerry Adams.”

Lord Keen, the former advocate general for Scotland, said that Lord Hermer should come clean about whether he had recused himself, saying: “As the Ministerial Code makes clear, it is the responsibility of every minister, including the law officers, to address such a conflict or the perception of any such conflict.

“When doing so, it is of paramount importance that the law officers – like other ministers – provide accurate and truthful information to Parliament. There is no reason why the law officers’ convention should prevent or inhibit this responsibility to Parliament.

“The law Officers’ convention applies to the question of whether or not the law officers have given advice to Government and what the content of that advice may have been. Even then it is not an absolute bar to disclosure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Faulks, a former justice minister, added: “It seems to me of considerable importance that Lord Hermer should make clear whether he recused himself – or was recused – from involvement on matters concerning the Legacy Act insofar as they may have benefited his former client. There is nothing in the law officers’ convention that precludes his doing so.

“This Government rightly sets great store by the rule of law. That includes sensitivity to actual or perceived conflicts of interest. The Attorney General should clarify his position. He can do so without being in breach of any convention, and he should do so.”

Convention is not ‘a shield’

The legal analysis of the convention was written by Dr Conor Casey, a senior fellow at Policy Exchange and an expert on the law and practice of the law officers.

He said: “The law officers’ convention requires that no one in Government can disclose the fact that the Attorney General and solicitor general have given legal advice to the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This confidentiality rule serves the important function of letting the government get full and frank legal advice in confidence.

“The convention does not, however, exist as a shield for the law officers to deflect questions about whether they face conflicts of interest related to their work with former clients while in private practice.

“As our research note – endorsed by two former law officers and a Justice Minister – makes clear, there is no constitutional basis for the Attorney’s refusal to answer whether or not he had been recused or had refused himself from involvement on a matter where he faced a possible conflict of interest.”

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, has written to Sir Chris Wormald, the Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service, to call for an investigation into Lord Hermer’s potential conflict of interests surrounding his past, including with Mr Adams.

Refusal undermines public confidence

However, the Cabinet Office rejected the calls on Sunday night and maintained that there were “rigorous” protocols to ensure law officers were not consulted on issues that could raise conflicts of interest.

In his letter, Mr Jenrick said that Lord Hermer’s refusal to disclose what he had done risked “undermining public confidence in the Attorney General’s office and rule of law”.

A Government spokesman said: “There are well-established rules governing ministerial interests and conflicts and as Robert Jenrick’s own letter makes clear, the Attorney General has properly declared interests from his previous role.

“These rules sit alongside rigorous and long-standing protocols to ensure all law officers are not consulted on issues that give rise to conflicts of interest.”

Last week, Downing Street said that it was Hilary Benn, the Northern Ireland secretary, who decided to seek to repeal the law barring Mr Adams from claiming compensation over his internment in the 1970s.

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40 percent, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “T

  • Trump to Declare National Energy Emergency, Unlocking New Powers

    (Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump is poised to invoke emergency powers as part of his plan to unleash domestic energy production while seeking to reverse President Joe Biden’s actions to combat climate change, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpNYC Commuters Get New Way to Dodge Traffic: $95 Helicopter RidesWhat LA’s Fires Mean for the City’s Housing ShortageDeadly Landslide of Garbage

  • 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

    Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.

  • Trump Team Marks Inauguration Day With Mean-Spirited 'EVICTION NOTE' Taunting Biden

    Donald Trump's campaign team attempted to troll the outgoing president on social media.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • John Bolton on what Trump might want from Canada

    John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.

  • CNN Data Reporter Hits Joe Biden With A Harsh Truth In His Final Hours Of Office

    "My goodness gracious," Harry Enten said of one particular polling detail on the outgoing president.

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities

    Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who

  • Trump Phoned Kid Rock About Strippers and Inauguration Rally

    Kid Rock said President-elect Donald Trump personally phoned him to inquire about whether the Secret Service banned the rock singer from having strippers on stage at a Trump rally set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C. The “Bawitdaba” hitmaker told Fox & Friends Sunday that Trump got second-hand word of a joke he’d made and, not knowing whether it was serious, called to see if the federal law enforcement agency had indeed banned pole dancers from his victory rally at Capital One Arena. “Fri

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Thousands gather in Washington to protest Trump inauguration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as activists for women's rights, racial justice and other causes rallied against incoming policies they say will threaten their constitutional rights during the Republican's second term. Some in the crowd wore the pink hats that marked the much-larger protest against Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.

  • Canada to hold an unusual inauguration day party in Washington

    Some Donald Trump fans stopped to snap photos of an unexpected sight during their inauguration jaunt through downtown Washington, D.C."Canada congratulates Donald Trump," one exclaimed on Sunday, as he read the sign atop the Canadian Embassy flanked by enormous maple leaf flags off Pennsylvania Avenue."Think Justin Trudeau's up there?"No, the prime minister was not there. But more than 1,500 people may, indeed, be there attending Canada's quadrennial inauguration day party on Monday.This year's

  • Melania Trump Wears Dior to Wreath-laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

    The president-elect did not deliver any remarks before or after the event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

  • Bannon Predicts ‘Criminal’ Zuckerberg Will ‘Flip’ on Trump

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa

  • Opinion - Mexico’s corn policy risks North America’s economic ties

    President Sheinbaum’s handling of this issue will define her legacy and Mexico’s role in the region.

  • Maggie Haberman Reveals What’s Being ‘Overlooked’ About Stephen Miller’s New Job

    The New York Times journalist also predicted what's to come from the anti-immigration hard-liner during Donald Trump's second term.

  • Trump team's confidence is sky-high but warning signs abound

    The new president's team is united for now but below the surface there are hints of trouble ahead, writes Katty Kay.