Attorney General accused of hiding over Gerry Adams

The Attorney General has been accused of hiding amid questions over whether his links to Gerry Adams create a conflict of interest.

Lord Hermer was asked to clarify whether he recused himself from advising the Government on a policy that would allow the former Sinn Fein leader to sue for compensation regarding his “unlawful” imprisonment.

He represented Mr Adams in a separate case before he became Attorney General.

Three top lawyers, which include Sir Robert Buckland, the former Lord Chancellor, said that Lord Hermer could not rely on confidential legal rules to escape questions about his potential conflict of interest.

The Government is paving the way for Mr Adams to claim compensation by repealing legislation that bars him from suing the Government over his “unlawful” detention in prison in the 1970s.

When he was a practising barrister, Lord Hermer represented Mr Adams in a separate case involving compensation claims by the victims of three IRA bomb attacks.

He refused to answer questions about whether he recused himself from advising on the policy because of the conflict, invoking a parliamentary convention that prevents government legal officers from revealing whether they have advised ministers and what advice they provided.

The protocol is designed to ensure that ministers can receive full, frank legal advice in confidence.

However, a legal opinion published by the think tank Policy Exchange and backed by the three lawyers, said there is nothing in the convention stopping an Attorney General from being open about how they dealt with any potential conflict of interest – and whether they recused themselves.

Sir Robert said: “There is no constitutional basis for Lord Hermer to refuse to answer questions posed by parliamentarians or the public about whether or not he had been recused or had recused himself from involvement in relation to a matter in which he faced a possible conflict of interest.

“Parliament should be told immediately whether he was excluded from decisions about legal matters that posed a possible conflict of interest in view of the interests of his former client, Gerry Adams.”

Lord Keen, the former advocate general for Scotland, said that Lord Hermer should come clean about whether he had recused himself, saying: “As the Ministerial Code makes clear, it is the responsibility of every minister, including the law officers, to address such a conflict or the perception of any such conflict.

“When doing so, it is of paramount importance that the law officers – like other ministers – provide accurate and truthful information to Parliament. There is no reason why the law officers’ convention should prevent or inhibit this responsibility to Parliament.

“The law Officers’ convention applies to the question of whether or not the law officers have given advice to Government and what the content of that advice may have been. Even then it is not an absolute bar to disclosure.”

Lord Faulks, a former justice minister, added: “It seems to me of considerable importance that Lord Hermer should make clear whether he recused himself – or was recused – from involvement on matters concerning the Legacy Act insofar as they may have benefited his former client. There is nothing in the law officers’ convention that precludes his doing so.

“This Government rightly sets great store by the rule of law. That includes sensitivity to actual or perceived conflicts of interest. The Attorney General should clarify his position. He can do so without being in breach of any convention, and he should do so.”

Convention is not ‘a shield’

The legal analysis of the convention was written by Dr Conor Casey, a senior fellow at Policy Exchange and an expert on the law and practice of the law officers.

He said: “The law officers’ convention requires that no one in Government can disclose the fact that the Attorney General and solicitor general have given legal advice to the Government.

“This confidentiality rule serves the important function of letting the government get full and frank legal advice in confidence.

“The convention does not, however, exist as a shield for the law officers to deflect questions about whether they face conflicts of interest related to their work with former clients while in private practice.

“As our research note – endorsed by two former law officers and a Justice Minister – makes clear, there is no constitutional basis for the Attorney’s refusal to answer whether or not he had been recused or had refused himself from involvement on a matter where he faced a possible conflict of interest.”

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, has written to Sir Chris Wormald, the Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service, to call for an investigation into Lord Hermer’s potential conflict of interests surrounding his past, including with Mr Adams.

Refusal undermines public confidence

However, the Cabinet Office rejected the calls on Sunday night and maintained that there were “rigorous” protocols to ensure law officers were not consulted on issues that could raise conflicts of interest.

In his letter, Mr Jenrick said that Lord Hermer’s refusal to disclose what he had done risked “undermining public confidence in the Attorney General’s office and rule of law”.

A Government spokesman said: “There are well-established rules governing ministerial interests and conflicts and as Robert Jenrick’s own letter makes clear, the Attorney General has properly declared interests from his previous role.

“These rules sit alongside rigorous and long-standing protocols to ensure all law officers are not consulted on issues that give rise to conflicts of interest.”

Last week, Downing Street said that it was Hilary Benn, the Northern Ireland secretary, who decided to seek to repeal the law barring Mr Adams from claiming compensation over his internment in the 1970s.