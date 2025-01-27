Attorney General admits recusing himself from advising Government

Charles Hymas
·1 min read
Lord Hermer has admitted to recusing himself from providing some advice to the Government
The Attorney General has admitted that he has at times had to recuse himself from giving advice to the Government because of potential conflicts of interest.

Lord Hermer said he could not reveal the issues on which he recused himself because it would breach the law officers’ convention, which bars them from detailing what subjects or when they may have advised the Government.

It is the first time that Lord Hermer has revealed his recusal after it was claimed that he had potential conflicts of interest about his past clients, including Gerry Adams.

This is a breaking news story. More follows

