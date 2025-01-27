Attorney General: I’m fighting for international law

Dominic Penna
·5 min read
Lord Hermer
Lord Hermer was appointed by Sir Keir Starmer after Labour’s victory in the election - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing

The Attorney General has said he is up for a “fight” with critics of international law after a series of controversial rulings.

Lord Hermer defended the importance of globally binding judgments, backing Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to the conventions.

He said: “If they are criticising the Government because it wants to comply with international law, if they want to pick a fight with the Government because it says international law is important and that we want to uphold [it], then that’s a fight I’d quite look forward to.”

The remarks come after judgments about the Israel-Gaza conflict and whether the UK should give away the Chagos Islands.

Sir Keir has backed an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli president, putting the UK at odds with France and the US.

Chagos Islands deal

The Prime Minister’s Chagos Islands deal, which would hand the archipelago to Mauritius, has also been defended by the Government as “showing we mean what we say on international law”.

Multiple rulings by the UN and the International Court of Justice have affirmed Mauritius’s claim to the territory, despite the archipelago never being under its control in the past.

In an interview with The House magazine, Lord Hermer was asked about Tory criticisms of his claim that “international law is the rule of law writ large” in his Bingham lecture last year.

He said: “Bring it on, if that’s the fight people want to have. I’m not really sure what they’re driving at.”

Lord Hermer added that he used his “very early days” in government to double down on the importance of the Labour administration complying with the law.

He said: “Now that may sound like an incredibly trite proposition.

“But unfortunately over the past few years, there have been too many examples of the Government seeking not to comply with its lawful obligations in a way that I think would have been unimaginable to people of any main political party 10 years ago.”

Lord Hermer’s Bingham lecture was delivered at Gray’s Inn on Oct 14 last year and was titled The Rule of Law in an Age of Populism.

‘Populist challenge’

He said strict adherence to international law would help Labour to fight “the populist challenge” posed by the shift to the political Right in many other western nations.

In one passage, Lord Hermer even called for Britain to go “further than simply meeting our obligations” in order to “restore our reputation” with former colonies.

He said this would help to persuade countries in the “Global South” that were once under British rule that human rights were not an “imperialist construct”.

He told the audience: “The UK will once again be a champion for international courts and institutions, taking positive steps to promote their importance and to rebuild the respect for them that the populists have sought to destroy.

“International law is not simply some kind of optional add-on, with which states can pick or choose whether to comply.”

He went on to claim that the UK’s adherence to international law would be essential for growing its economy.

Lord Hermer was appointed by Sir Keir after Labour’s general election victory in July. He was called to the bar in 1993 and became a King’s Counsel in 2009.

Recent controversies

The 56-year-old has been embroiled in a series of controversies in recent weeks over his legal past.

He once represented Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Fein leader and also took on the case of a terror suspect.

Over the weekend, The Telegraph revealed that Lord Hermer does not plan to declare any payments he receives in the coming months and years from prior legal cases, even though Sir Keir still declares money from old legal work.

Lord Hermer also dismissed claims of “two-tier policing” as “outrageous” in a staunch defence of Sir Keir’s approach to law and order.

Accusations of a two-tier approach were made in relation to the riots that followed the Southport killings last summer, with critics saying that Right-wing protesters were dealt with more harshly than those on the Left.

But when asked about the Prime Minister’s “two-tier Keir” nickname, Lord Hermer said: “I think it is frankly outrageous to seek to draw a comparison between how the criminal justice responded to people such as those who were trying to burn down a hotel with people living in it, who were violently attacking police officers, who were burning down a library in Liverpool, outrageous criminal action… with protest, for example, in which no one has been injured; no one has been hurt.

“To suggest that the police officers or politicians are applying some form of double standards by not treating them as the same is outrageous.”

The Attorney General added that while he had “heard plenty of criticism” of police forces on the issue, he saw “nothing yet to suggest the balance is wrong”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lord Hermer expressed his surprise at needing to dress formally for work at least five days a week, having previously worked from home as a barrister and then a KC.

Lord Hermer said he worked from home “at least three days a week” during his time as a barrister.

Asked what the biggest shock had been of entering government, he replied: “Having to wear a suit and tie at least five days a week – and sometimes seven.”

