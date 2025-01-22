Attorney General tried to stop no-deal Brexit

The Attorney General fought a high-profile legal challenge to block a no-deal Brexit.

In 2019, Lord Hermer acted for Liberty, the human rights group, in an attempt to prevent Boris Johnson leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

Liberty claimed the case was neutral and non-political. It has since emerged that Lord Hermer, their lead counsel, is strongly anti-Brexit.

In an interview with The Times the following year, Lord Hermer joked that if he could enact a law, it would be “The European Union (Please Can We Come Back?) Act 2020”.

Explaining his choice, he said, “never has international co-ordination and solidarity been more important”.

Anti-Brexit views

Since coming to power, the Labour Government has commenced a major renegotiation of Britain’s relationship with the EU.

Amid a row over potential conflicts of interest, concerns have been raised about whether Lord Hermer’s anti-Brexit stance could affect his ability to give impartial advice.

On Wednesday, Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, told The Telegraph: “The Attorney General’s past is catching up with him.

“Never has there been an Attorney General who has acted against the British Government to such a degree as Lord Hermer.

“What was it about the Attorney General’s fervently anti-Brexit views that first attracted him to a Prime Minister desperate to roll back Brexit?”

Lord Hermer played a critical role in the anti-Brexit legal challenges then prime minister Mr Johnson faced in Autumn 2019. In a pre-action letter sent to Mr Johnson in September that year, Liberty described its legal challenge as being brought by an “independent party that is wholly neutral,” reassuring the public that it was not a “party political” issue.

Boris Johnson at a general election campaign rally in 2019 - BEN STANSALL/AFP

They said: “This case will benefit from being brought by an independent party that is wholly neutral to ensure that the public understands that this is not a party political or Brexit issue.”

Having finally secured a deal with the EU on Thursday Oct 17, Mr Johnson announced he would give MPs a “my deal or no deal” ultimatum in a Commons vote that Saturday.

But the following day the prime minister faced a legal challenge from Liberty, represented in court by Lord Hermer, who sought to intervene in his plans.

Lord Hermer argued that Liberty’s case had to be heard urgently – before a Commons vote on Saturday – claiming that if parliament rejected a deal Mr Johnson could use the weekend to persuade the EU to deny an extension.

He said the courts had a “constitutional duty” to act, warning that Mr Johnson might cause “irremediable damage” by undermining the Benn Act, which was designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Sir James Eadie KC, for the prime minister, said it was premature to hear the application before the vote in parliament on Mr Johnson’s new deal.

“It would be inappropriate for the court to interfere in the process,” he said.

After hearing arguments for less than two hours, the three senior judges, including the lord chief justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, unanimously rejected Liberty’s request. They ruled that there was no need for the courts to intervene immediately.

Other views could prove influential

Senior Tory MPs have warned that Brexit might not be the only area where Lord Hermer’s personal convictions could prove influential.

The shadow Attorney General Lord Wolfson said that, on the issue of Israel and the Middle East, the Prime Minister is “getting advice from someone – the Attorney General – who has a very particular position which he has strongly advocated for some time”.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph reported that in 2023, Lord Hermer had signed an open letter claiming Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is led by a “far-Right” coalition and that the international court in The Hague could rule its actions meet the legal definition of apartheid.

On Tuesday, Lord Hermer’s office said: “The Attorney General’s role in Government is to provide impartial legal advice.”

Last night he reiterated that “by long-standing convention”, whether a law officer has advised ministers – and the content of such advice – “is not disclosed outside government, as is reflected in the Ministerial Code”.

In a written parliamentary answer, the Attorney General reiterated that barristers operate under the so-called “cab rank” principle and represent clients irrespective of their views.

He added: “In general, there has always been an established rigorous system in place within the Attorney General’s Office to ensure that a Law Officer would not be consulted on any matter that could give rise to a potential conflict of interest.”

But he continued to refuse to disclose whether or not he has been recused from advising ministers on issues relating to his former clients, including Gerry Adams.

Gerry Adams is a previous client of Lord Hermer - PAUL FAITH/AFP

He claimed that doing so could breach client confidentiality “in relation to advisory work that had previously not been made public” and reveal what ministers had sought advice on.

On Wednesday night a government spokesman told The Telegraph: “We will not reopen the divisions of the past and there will be no return to the customs union, the single market or freedom of movement.

“The Attorney General’s role in Government is to provide impartial legal advice.”

Sources close to the Attorney General’s Office said that, as has been the case under successive governments, decisions on policy are taken by the relevant Secretary of State and departments.