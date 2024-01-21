Attorney says man didn’t know that three friends died at his Northland home this month

An attorney representing Jordan Willis, the man whose friends were found dead outside his Northland home earlier this month, said his client had no knowledge that they had died until police arrived at his door.

Rumors have circled on social media about Willis since his friends, David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson were found dead at his home on Jan. 9 in the 5200 block of Northwest 83rd Terrace.

Police were called to the home by McGeeney’s fiancée, who was searching for him at Willis’ home, where he, Johnson and Harrington went to watch the Chiefs game that Sunday. No one had heard from the three men after that night, loved ones told The Star.

When there was no answer at the door, McGeeney’s fiancée broke into the basement and found a dead body on the back porch, police said. Officers arrived and found two other men dead in the backyard.

Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play at or near the scene and are awaiting the results of a medical examination to learn the causes of death for the men.

John Picerno, an attorney who represents Willis, said his client knew nothing about the men’s deaths and last saw them when they exited his home and Willis went to bed. Willis didn’t know that the men remained in his backyard and may have needed medical attention, Picerno said in a news release.

Picerno said Willis hadn’t received calls or texts from the loved ones of his friends prior to the police showing up at his home. Two people came to Willis’ home, but he didn’t hear them because he sleeps with headphones and a loud fan, according to the news release.

One person contacted him on Facebook Messenger, but Willis didn’t see the message until after police contacted him, Picerno said.

Two of the men parked their cars on the street, but Willis didn’t notice them and wouldn’t find it unusual for his friends to leave their cars at his house overnight, the attorney said.

When police arrived, Willis allowed them into his home, told them what he knew and willingly consented to a search of his home, according to Picerno.

“Jordan is unaware of how his friends died,” Picerno said. “Like the rest of us, Jordan is anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report.

“On behalf of Jordan and his family, we wish to express our deepest sympathies to the friends and family members of these young men, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”