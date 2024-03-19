Advertisement
TELL US:

Which accomplishment do you most associate with Mulroney's legacy?

Tributes pour in, crowds gather to pay last respects as former PM lies in state in Ottawa

Attorney Tawfiq Morrar speaks on support for Gaza cease-fire resolution

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Tawfiq Morrar, an attorney and former CAIR board member, shares his position on Sacramento’s proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release resolution.