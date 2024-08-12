Which Attractions Are Leaving Disney World Forever to Make Way for New Lands — Plus, When They’ll Close

The company announced some major changes coming to the Florida theme park at the Disney Experiences showcase at D23 on Saturday, Aug. 10

FlickrVision/Getty; Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty; Disney DinoLand (left), Rivers of America (center), and Tom Sawyer Island (right)

Walt Disney World fans can prepare to see some big (and exciting!) changes at the park over the next several years.

After announcing some major new lands and attractions at its D23 conference on Saturday, Aug. 10 — including a new Villains land and Encanto and Cars rides — Disney also revealed what will be leaving the park permanently in order to make way for the updates.

While the company has confirmed that permits have already been filed to bring these new attractions to life, park goers still have time to enjoy some of their favorite lands and rides before they go.

Disney Tom Sawyer Island

Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America

In order to bring the beloved Cars characters Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater to life in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, Disney will be saying goodbye to what is now the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island areas.

“To make way for this completely new frontier, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will be transformed into vast and rugged terrains for a rally race with some of the world’s most iconic racers,” Disney says in a press release.

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Rivers of America

Fans can anticipate “two new Cars-themed attractions” coming to Frontierland in the area adjacent to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. In the meantime, guests can still make the most of Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America until at least the end of 2024.

"Ahead of work revving into high gear next year, guests will have plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today,” the release adds.

FlickrVision/Getty DinoLand

DinoLand and DINOSAUR

Fans of the DINOSAUR attraction at Animal Kingdom’s DinoLand will soon say their goodbyes to the area altogether as the park prepares to replace it with a new 11-acre Tropical Americas-themed section.

Park-goers will have the opportunity to experience the lush biodiversity of Central and South American regions in this new land, which follows Africa and Asia themed areas that debuted with the Animal Kingdom park.

And of course, Disney will make use of its beloved stories that are set in this climate. Tropical Americas promises the “first-ever Encanto-themed attraction” and an all-new Indiana Jones-inspired adventure.

Disney DINOSAUR attraction

Disney says, “Work on this project is set to begin in fall 2024, but guests will still have time to experience DINOSAUR."

Tropical Americas land will open at Animal Kingdom in 2027.

WDW News Today/YouTube Frontierland Shootin' Arcade

Additional Changes

Disney’s first-ever suspended roller coaster will officially open at the new Monsters, Inc. land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with construction on the project expected to begin in 2025. While it is not yet confirmed where exactly in Disney’s Hollywood Studios the land will be located, some fans have speculated that it could take over the Muppet*Vision 3D film attraction.

Other recent closures include the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, an opening day attraction that shut down on June 24.

