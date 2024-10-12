ATV driver dies in Gananoque River crash

Ontario Provincial Police say an upside-down all-terrain vehicle was found in the Gananoque River Saturday morning, along with the body of a 64-year-old man. (CBC - image credit)

A man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle collision Saturday just north of Gananoque, Ont.

Just after 9 a.m., Leeds OPP received reports of an upside-down ATV in the Gananoque River.

Police, fire and paramedics soon arrived at the scene near the intersection of Turn Around Road and Maple Grove Road, where they found the body of the 64-year-old driver.

Police have yet to determine the time and cause of the collision. Collision reconstructionists and investigators, the coroner's office and forensic pathologists are looking into what happened.

As of 2:20 p.m., the intersection was still closed for the investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.