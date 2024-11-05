Atypical warmth, gusty winds and rain seeps into Ontario and Quebec

A wet, windy and mild start to the week is expected in Central Canada as a Texas low makes its way through the region.

While Tuesday and Wednesday will be dreary and gusty, with some periods of rain, at least the temperatures will be mild, potentially reaching historic values in parts of southern Ontario as a result of the potent, southerly winds surging in with the Texas low.

That kind of warmth doesn’t happen on its own this time of year. Exceptionally warm air has to be imported from down south, so it’ll be very windy at times as the Texas low pushes through the region.

Ontario and Quebec wind Tuesday afternoon

This week:

Another round of rain moves into central and northeastern Ontario, as well as western Quebec, Tuesday morning. It will be short-lived, with rain ending in the overnight hours and Wednesday morning, respectively.

Ontario rainfall through Wednesday_Nov. 4

The heaviest swath of rain will be 30-50 mm, so drivers should be mindful of possible ponding on roads.

With the system to the north, this will allow mild temperatures into southern Ontario and Quebec once again, with daytime values stretching into the 20s.

Gusty, but mild, winds will develop through the day on Tuesday for southern Ontario, reaching speeds of up to 50-60 km/h, with some areas reaching upwards to 70 km/h. Gusty conditions can lead to localized power outages.

Ontario and Quebec precipitation timing Tuesday PM

For southern Quebec, wind gusts will reach the same speeds but will pick up Tuesday night and peak Wednesday morning.

A cold front will eventually pass through southern Ontario Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning, bringing broken patches of rain and accompanied with gusty winds. It will bring rain to southern Quebec, too, ending Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario and Quebec wind gust Wednesday morning

As Toronto crawls to the finish line on the wettest year on record, not much rain is forecast for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), with just a few millimetres at most.

Wettest years on record for Toronto Nov. 4

The next system to watch will be yet another Texas low, which is expected to track to near Lake Superior on Sunday. That should bring an increasing threat for rain into Sunday night and into Monday morning. Above-seasonal temperatures will dominate through mid-November, but an active pattern is expected to return during mid-month.

