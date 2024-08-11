Au revoir! Paris hands over to Los Angeles in spectacular Olympics closing ceremony.

Nick Fuentes and his army of white supremacist followers played their opening hand in a self-declared “war” against former President Donald Trump Friday.“Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” Fuentes wrote in an X post Friday night, referring to the nickname his fans have adopted.“We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they’re blowing it,” Fuentes continued. “Without serious chang
Graeme McDowell has been suspended from next week's LIV Greenbrier event for violating the league's anti-doping policy. McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who has been playing on LIV Golf since its debut and is a member of Smash GC, violated the league’s anti-doping policy…
Harry told to acknowledge devastating impact of drug useA friend of Prince William has told The Daily Beast that Prince Harry should apologize for taking cocaine as a young man on his and wife Meghan Markle’s forthcoming tour of Colombia, due to begin Thursday.The friend said: “Harry admitted to doing coke in his book (Spare). His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the west, and he should stand up a
Donald Trump’s rally in Montana Friday sparked a strong social media reaction after Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ – her Oscar-winning song from Titanic – was blared out from the speakers shortly before the presidential hopeful took to the stage. The Daily Mail reports that the irony of an ode to a sinking …
A pair of surprising events at the Paris Olympics have caught the public’s imagination and taken on a life of their own on social media as the 2024 Games draw to a close. A rather wonderful thing occurred during the highly competitive women’s volleyball gold medal match between Canada and Brazil. As detailed in this …
Quincy Wilson is one of the best stories of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He's just 16 years old and made history as the youngest men's track and field athlete in U.S. Olympics history. He ended up winning gold by competing in the heats for the 4x400 relay, even though