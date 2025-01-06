Aubrey Plaza asks for 'privacy' after death of husband Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza and the family of her late husband Jeff Baena are asking for privacy as they navigate the aftermath of the filmmaker's death.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," reads a statement to USA TODAY on behalf of Plaza and the Baena family. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

The screenwriter and director died Friday at his home in California, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reviewed by USA TODAY. He was 47.

On Monday, Baena's cause of death was listed as a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

Baena was also known for directing the movies "The Little Hours" and "Horse Girl" and co-writing David O. Russell's "I Heart Huckabees." His most recent film was 2022's "Spin Me Round," which starred Plaza and Alison Brie. Plaza also starred in "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours."

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2020 and began dating in 2010. According to a GQ profile of Plaza published in 2022, they met "over a game of Balderdash."

The "Parks and Recreation" star told Ellen DeGeneres in 2021 that she and Baena "got a little bored one night" and got married via a "one-hour marriage" website during COVID-19 lockdown.

"I just said, 'Hey, it's our 10-year anniversary. We should do something, get an ice cream cone and do something special,'" she told DeGeneres. "And then I joked about getting married, and he was like, 'Well, we probably couldn't get married that fast. And I said, 'Wouldn't it be nice to get married on our actual anniversary?' And then I Googled it and I found onehourmarriage.com."

Suicide Lifeline: If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time, day or night, or chat online.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on husband Jeff Baena's death