Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence On Her Husband's Sudden Death

Actor Aubrey Plaza addressed her husband Jeff Baena’s death in a joint statement with his family Monday, two days after officials announced his sudden passing.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” the statement from Plaza and Baena’s family read. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza attend a party in 2016. David Crotty via Getty Images

Baena, a screenwriter and director known for his work on independent films, died by suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined. He was 47.

Plaza, who got her big break in “Parks and Recreation” and starred in the most recent season of “The White Lotus,” was slated to present at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony but did not attend.

The couple began dating in 2011 and married in 2021. They collaborated on various projects, including “The Little Hours” and “Life After Beth,” which were directed by Baena and starred Plaza.

Other celebrities have spoken out about Baena’s passing, including frequent collaborator Alison Brie, comedian-actor Adam Pally and actor Molly Shannon.

“Jeff Baena was a sweet Jewish boy from Miami,” Pally wrote on social media. “He was a collaborator, a mentor, the scrappiest basketball player with the ugliest jump shot you ever saw. He was a talented director with impeccable taste and vision, he was a connector of people, a fosterer of possibility, the guy who knows where the best restaurant was no matter where you were.”

