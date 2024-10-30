Aubrey Plaza Calls Out ‘Disgusting Remark’ About Puerto Rico at Trump Rally: My Abuelita Would Say, ‘Tony Hinchcliffe, Go F— Yourself’

Aubrey Plaza took a moment at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Tuesday night to slam comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s “floating island of garbage” joke about Puerto Rico at a Donald Trump rally.

“I just wanted to very quickly respond to the racist joke that was made at that Trump rally about Puerto Rico, where most of my family is from,” Plaza said on stage at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards in New York. “Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark.”

Plaza continued, “But if she was alive today, I think she would say, ‘Tony Hinchcliffe, go fuck yourself.’ And yes, the Wall Street Journal, you can quote me on that.”

Plaza was at the WSJ Magazine event to present basketball player A’ja Wilson as one of the 2024 honorees.

The “Agatha All Along” star is one of the latest Hollywood figures to call out Hinchcliffe after he described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean” during Trump’s Sunday night rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

