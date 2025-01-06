Aubrey Plaza Issues Statement On Husband Jeff Baena’s Death: “An Unimaginable Tragedy”

Aubrey Plaza has issued a statement on the unexpected passing of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” said Plaza and members of Baena’s family in a joint statement released Monday. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

More from Deadline

An indie filmmaker known for titles like Life After Beth and The Little Hours — both of which starred Plaza — Baena died on January 3, aged 47. Per a report released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the cause of death was suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suicide is preventable and support can be found via a list of helplines here, and information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health can be found here. For additional support, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 800-273-8255 or Chat with Lifeline via text.

MORE

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.