Aubrey Plaza Releases a Statement Following Husband Jeff Baena's Death: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'

C Flanigan

Following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, by suicide, Aubrey Plaza and the rest of his family have released a statement.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement reads, per People. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

On January 5, it was reported that Baena, who was 47, was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on January 3, per Associated Press. Baena was an indie filmmaker who co-wrote 2004's I Heart Huckabees, and directed Plaza in his zombie comedy, Life After Beth, in 2014.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena started dating in 2011, but it wasn't revealed that they had gotten married until Plaza referred to him as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post in 2021.

“I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level,” Plaza told People in a 2019 interview. “So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.” She added, “But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There’s a lot of things we do separately and I think that it’s all about balance.”

