Aubrey Plaza Says ‘Agatha All Along’ ‘Better Be’ the ‘Gayest’ Marvel Show

According to Aubrey Plaza, “Agatha All Along” has set out to cast a queer spell.

The actress told Variety that the upcoming Disney+ “WandaVision” spinoff series is definitely the most LGBTQ+ friendly installment of the MCU.

More from IndieWire

“It better be, cause that’s what I signed up for,” Plaza said, adding, “It will be a gay explosion by the end of it.”

And the ensemble cast of the spooky series agreed: Ali Ahn told the outlet that “Agatha All Along” is the “gayest show on Marvel.”

“There is a lot of pageantry we’re already competing with,” Ahn said. “I think the thing that makes it more gay is that we are singing with Patti [LuPone].”

Sasheer Zamata added, “I would agree with that. You’ll see when you watch. Witches are queer, inherently, just because we are outcasts and set aside for many reasons. This show shows a really good representation of different types of people and that we can all use the power we have within to go forward and be great.”

“Heartstopper” actor Joe Locke, whose “Agatha All Along” character is billed as Teen but is rumored to be Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) multiverse son, confirmed the queerness of the show.

“It’s got many layers and gay is one of them,” Locke said. “That’s one of the great things about the show. Teen is a queer guy on the show, but it’s not the driving force, which I think is really great. It’s really nice to just have these positive queer characters.”

Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agatha Harkness herself summed up, “What is the most exciting thing about it is that’s not exactly what it’s about. It’s so normalized.”

Per the elusive official synopsis, the show centers on the infamous Agatha, who finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen (Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

“WandaVision” creative force Jac Schaeffer serves as showrunner and directs the pilot episode. “Agatha All Along” premieres September 18.

Aubrey Plaza reacts to #AgathaAllAlong being called the "gayest Marvel project yet": "It better be, cause that's what I signed up for." https://t.co/fovgx9Ba68 pic.twitter.com/fBnVPYPl1R — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2024

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.