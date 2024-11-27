Aubrey Plaza Wears Tighty-Whities and Ditches Her Bra for Racy New Photo Shoot

The 'Parks and Recreation' star stripped down to grace the cover of 'V Magazine'

Courtesy of V Magazine (2) Aubrey Plaza appears on the cover of 'V Magazine'

If anyone can bring tighty-whities back, it's Aubrey Plaza.

The Parks and Recreation alum, 40, graced the cover of V Magazine’s latest issue, stripping down to her briefs for a special holiday digital edition of the magazine.

In the digital cover, photographed by Blair Getz Mezibov and styled by Anna Trevelyan, Plaza rocked a unique red coat — half puffer, half fluff — draped over her shoulders and a chunky silver necklace with a leopard pendant.

Courtesy of V Magazine Aubrey Plaza on the cover of 'V Magazine'

Her brunette tresses, meanwhile, were styled into a voluminous ‘do, and her brown eyes popped against a smoky eye.

Related: Aubrey Plaza Shares the Advice She’d Give Her Younger Self: ‘Can We Just Up the Hydration?’ (Exclusive)

Elsewhere in the cover shoot, the My Old Ass actress ditched the coat, instead rocking nothing but a pair of high-waisted, white underpants and a tan Lacoste blazer — an unusual move for the star, who previously revealed that she usually skips underwear altogether, at least on set.

She teamed the briefs and blazer, both Lacoste, with Christian Louboutin heels and added a touch of sparkle with a subtle glossy lip and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Courtesy of V Magazine Aubrey Plaza goes braless and wears briefs in a cover shoot for 'V Magazine'

In another look, she gave the tighty-whities a sporty twist with more Lacoste pieces, swapping the blazer for a fishnet tanktop and the heels for a pair of trainers, which she accessorized with frilly socks.

Another one of the ‘fits saw her leaning even further into the sporty-preppy look with a polo and skirt belt, both white.

Related: Aubrey Plaza Says She Would've Avoided Her Revealing 2023 SAG Awards Dress 'If I Had Giant Knockers'

The seasonal V Magazine issue also saw the actress rocking both a Lacoste catsuit and bodysuit, which she elevated with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps.

Courtesy of V Magazine Aubrey Plaza poses for 'V Magazine'

In the pages of the special issue, Plaza reflected on the year, which saw her step into key roles in coming-of-age flick My Old Ass and Marvel series Agatha All Along, as well as Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

“Baby, I always wanted to be in movies. That was always the plan,” she told the outlet. “But a Marvel TV show? I never thought I would do that. Fashion campaigns? I never thought that anyone would want me to do that."

"I mean, it blows my mind that I’m in a Coppola movie," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Plaza first revealed her affinity for going commando on set while chatting with her My Old Ass costar, Maisy Stella, for Entertainment Weekly earlier this fall.

Courtesy of V Magazine Aubrey Plaza for 'V Magazine'

During the interview, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star expressed discomfort about the way she was sitting — “I'm on fire” — before wondering out loud if her lack of undergarments was to blame. "Maybe I should've worn underwear, but I never do,” Plaza told EW. “And then I get f---ed.”

Doubling down on her no-underpants philosophy, the star said, "I feel like acting is all about ... you have to have your body in this weird malleable state,” before telling the outlet and Stella about her on-set “rules.”

"Never have to pee when you're doing a scene,” the actress explained. “Even if you, a little bit, are like, 'Maybe I have to pee,' just get it all out. Just get whatever fluids out. Be like an empty vessel.”

"And if you don't wear underwear, it can come out faster,” she added. “So don't ever wear underwear in life."