Aubrey Plaza's “Agatha All Along” Costars Recall the Hilarious Prank She Pulled Off on the Show's Set

The highly-anticipated spinoff to 'WandaVision' will premiere on Disney + on September 18

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Aubrey Plaza

The cast of Agatha All Along are dishing on their favorite memories with Aubrey Plaza!

While exclusively speaking with PEOPLE at the Disney Upfront event in New York City on May 14, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Patti LuPone revealed that the Parks & Recreation alum, 39, was quite the prankster on set.

After working long days filming the upcoming Disney+ original, LuPone, 75, requested an "Equity cot" — or a small bed — for the cast to rest on in between takes. With filming taking place in a tent set up in a soundstage, the trio revealed that they often wouldn't have time to go back and rest in their trailers during their breaks.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Aubrey Plaza

Related: Patti LuPone on Her Sleepovers with Aubrey Plaza: 'She's In a Sexy Nightgown, I Look Victorian' (Exclusive)

"One day, Aubrey had schemed with the props guys to put a champagne bucket and rose petals on the floor in the tent," Locke, 20, shared before LuPone corrected, "[next] to the Equity cot."

"That was awesome," Hahn, 50, said of Plaza's prank. "[It was] leading to the cot."

"We all used it. We didn't get to go back to our trailers. We were in a tent in a soundstage with an Equity cot. And you would just hear the cackling from outside," she continued as LuPone added that they would "rotate lying down."

"We wouldn't all be on the cot at once," Hahn elaborated.

Related: How to Watch Marvel Movies in Order: Release Date and Chronological

Marvel Studios Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Agatha All Along — which stars Hahn, Locke, LuPone, Plaza and Sasheer Zamata — is a spinoff to Marvel's critically acclaimed series, WandaVision, which aired in 2021.

WandaVision followed the events that transpired in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) hiding out and trying to live a normal life in a New Jersey suburb. But, the pair soon suspect something awry in their idyllic neighborhood.

In the series, Hahn's character Agnes was Wanda and Vision's neighbor. Later, she was revealed to be a powerful witch named Agatha, whom Marvel devotees recognized from her appearances across various Marvel comics.

Agatha All Along will begin after the events of WandaVision and will center around Agatha's quest to regain her powers after she was rendered powerless by Wanda and the unlikely allies she gains along the way.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Agatha All Along will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on September 18.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.