Auburn Lifeguards Water Rescue

SWNS

A mum survived a horror attack at the hands of her thug ex-boyfriend after she says he rammed her off the road and beat her unconscious. Amanda Gensman, 38, and Blake Wade Haggerton, 36, broke up and she was on her way to collect belongings from near his home when she collided with a vehicle. Haggerton was behind the wheel - and blocked her Volkswagen Beetle until it failed to start, on the rural country road in Kerry County, Texas, US, Amanda claims. He got out, and ran towards Amanda's car - something she described as "the scariest thing ever." Haggerton then began his brutal attack - breaking her driver's side window before punching Amanda in the face 12 times as she pleaded with him to stop, she says. The former wine seller dragged her into the road and left her there while she was unconscious. Amanda - with her legs not working - woke up and desperately hauled herself back to her vehicle. But then Haggerton carried her to his car whilst she screamed out for help, she says. Amanda claims Haggerton threatened her while they drove around, before dumping her outside of her mum's house and fleeing the scene. Amanda said she managed to convince him to leave her by saying she "loved him" and promising to stay quiet about the attack. He was later apprehended and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon. Haggerton initally pleaded not guilty, but accepted a plea deal last month. He will be sentenced in October.