Auburn school budget nearly $800K over; board outlines plans to resolve spending issues, possible cuts

Reuters

Longer-term U.S. Treasuries could be vulnerable if the Federal Reserve's outlook on interest rate cuts is challenged by stubborn inflation, a portfolio manager at asset management giant BlackRock said on Thursday. A majority of Fed officials this week confirmed earlier forecasts for the central bank to deliver three interest rate cuts this year despite stronger-than-expected growth, though only by a thread. Should inflation remain persistently strong, however, prices for intermediate and longer term bonds could suffer because they do not fully reflect a scenario in which the Fed is forced to keep rates higher for longer, David Rogal, portfolio manager of BlackRock's Fundamental Fixed Income Group, said in an interview.