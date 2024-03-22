Auburn school budget nearly $800K over; board outlines plans to resolve spending issues, possible cuts
Vladimir Putin overcame sanctions by selling oil to India and China and spending heavily on its military, but questions remain for Russia's economy.
House conservatives are railing against the latest spending deal negotiated by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), accusing leadership of ignoring their demands and warning that future generations will be swamped in federal debt. Their outcry is just the latest headache for Johnson, who has already cut a number of bipartisan funding deals with President Biden and…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials signaled Wednesday that they still expect to cut their key interest rate three times in 2024, fueling a rally on Wall Street, despite signs that inflation remained elevated at the start of the year. For now, the officials kept their benchmark rate unchanged for a fifth straight time. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell said the surprising pickup in inflation in January and February hadn't fundamentally changed the Fed's picture of the ec
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a six-day high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors cheered the Federal Reserve's move to stick with its interest rate-cutting forecast for 2024. The Fed held interest rates steady but policymakers indicated they still expect to reduce them by three 25-basis-point rate cuts by the end of 2024 despite stodgier expected progress towards the U.S. central bank's 2% inflation target. "It looks like the market was braced for a more hawkish outcome," said Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s finance minister took the unusual step of sleeping at the legislature Wednesday night in order to present her budget after a chaotic demonstration by fish harvesters had prevented her scheduled budget speech. Protesters again gathered outside the legislature Thursday, but Siobhan Coady was inside and able to table her $10.4-billion spending plan for 2024-25, which delays the province's planned return to a balanced budget. "I wanted to be prepared fo
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders from both parties looked to put a positive light on a $1.2 trillion spending package that lawmakers are working to approve before funding expires at midnight Friday for a host of key government agencies. Text of the legislation had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, but lawmakers and aides were expecting an official unveiling later in the day. The package, which is expected to pass, will wrap up Congress' work on spending bills for the year — nea
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while sales of previously owned homes increased by the most in a year in February, signs the economy remained on solid footing in the first quarter. The United States continues to outshine its global peers, thanks to labor market resilience. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged, with policymakers upgrading their growth forecasts for this year and indicating they still expected to lower borrowing costs three times by year end.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s prime minister said blocked US funding could arrive as soon as this month – and that the scope of recruiting fresh troops for the front line may be fewer than the half-million initially backed by the military. Most Read from BloombergNY Gears Up to Seize Trump Westchester Assets If Fraud Fine Is UnpaidBaltimore Wants to Sell Hundreds of Vacant Homes for $1 EachJustice Department to Sue Apple for Antitrust Violations as Soon as ThursdaySam Bankman-Fried Says 50-Year Sente
EDMONTON — Gas prices are set to rise in Alberta next month, with the provincial government fully reinstating its fuel tax following a drop in oil prices. Finance Minister Nate Horner says the fuel tax for gas and diesel will be 13 cents per litre starting April 1, an increase of four cents. Under the provincial Fuel Tax Relief Program, the tax can be paused or reinstated partially or in full, depending on oil prices. Fuel tax rates are adjusted quarterly based on the average price per barrel of
Let's not forget that millions of jobs were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, another sign that the labor market remains strong and most workers enjoy extraordinary job security. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dipped by 2,000 to 210,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose by 2,500 to 211,250. Overall, 1.8 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended March 9, up a
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says he will hold up a $1 trillion “minibus” spending package that needs to pass by the end of the day Friday to avoid triggering a partial government shutdown. “I will hold it up primarily because we’re bankrupt, and it’s a terrible idea to keep spending money at this rate,” Paul…
The TTC, along with two major transit operators, is asking the federal government to deliver already-approved funding in its upcoming budget or risk putting transit projects and service in jeopardy.The Toronto Transit Commission, Société de transport de Montréal and Metro Vancouver's TransLink released their joint federal budget submission Tuesday, calling for help meeting "current priority needs" and planning for future demands.If the funds aren't delivered in early 2024 and are doled out in 20
Inflation was slowing more than expected, complicating the central bank's plan to end negative interest rates by March or April and then follow quickly with further increases. Ultimately, the MIT-trained Ueda went with the second option, allowing Japan to shed its title as the last country with negative interest rates but leaving it short of its hoped-for normalisation and still facing years of near-zero rates that pressure the hard-hit yen.
Longer-term U.S. Treasuries could be vulnerable if the Federal Reserve's outlook on interest rate cuts is challenged by stubborn inflation, a portfolio manager at asset management giant BlackRock said on Thursday. A majority of Fed officials this week confirmed earlier forecasts for the central bank to deliver three interest rate cuts this year despite stronger-than-expected growth, though only by a thread. Should inflation remain persistently strong, however, prices for intermediate and longer term bonds could suffer because they do not fully reflect a scenario in which the Fed is forced to keep rates higher for longer, David Rogal, portfolio manager of BlackRock's Fundamental Fixed Income Group, said in an interview.
OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada expects it will be able to begin cutting interest rates sometime this year, but officials are split on timing. That's according to the central bank's summary of deliberations detailing the discussions governing council members had in the lead-up to the March 6 interest rate announcement. The summary says governing council members agreed that if the economy and inflation evolve in line with the Bank of Canada's projections, the central bank will be able to begin cuttin
Add $1.2 trillion in government spending bills to the short list of things where it’s fine to barely miss – horseshoes, hand grenades and taxpayer dollars.
The dollar weakened and the yen rebounded from near multi-decade lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady as expected and policymakers still projected three U.S. rate cuts this year even as inflation remains elevated. The Fed's updated quarterly economic projections showed the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rising at a 2.6% rate by year-end, compared to 2.4% in the projections the U.S. central bank issued in December. Policymakers now see growth at 2.1% this year compared to 1.4% projected in December, while the unemployment rate is seen ending 2024 at 4%, versus 4.1% anticipated late last year.
The European Union could use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine within a few months under a plan that includes buying arms for Kyiv, EU leaders said on Thursday. Leaders of the bloc's 27 member countries agreed at a summit in Brussels to move ahead with work on the plan, presented this week by the EU's executive body, the European Commission. "I am confident that we can act very quickly," Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders, told reporters.