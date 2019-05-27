Auburn University Sportscaster and Wife Die in Tragic Car Accident: 'This Is a Difficult Time'

Auburn University sportscaster Rod Bramblett and his wife died after a serious car accident this week.

Rod and Paula, who were 53 and 52, respectively, died from injuries sustained from the two-car crash, which took place Saturday night in Alabama, the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed to ESPN.

Paramedics responded to the accident at 6 p.m. local time on Saturday, and Rod was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he died from head injuries sustained in the crash.

Paula, meanwhile, died of multiple injuries in the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center. The couple was parents to two children, Shelby and Joshua, the former of which is an Auburn student.

According to police, a 16-year-old driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the couple’s Highlander from behind. The driver’s name has not been released, and the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

Steven Leath, Auburn president, shared a tweet after learning of the couple’s death.

“Our hearts are full of grief,” Leath wrote. “Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you!”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also acknowledged the tragic deaths in a tweet, writing, “The Auburn family lost two very special members last night. Rod & Paula Bramblett will never be forgotten, & Rod’s voice will echo on for generations to come. I offer my deepest prayers & sympathies for the Bramblett family in this difficult time.”

Rod was the voice of the Auburn baseball team since 1993, and took over as the voice of football and men’s basketball in 2003, according to ESPN.

Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn, released a statement to ESPN regarding the beloved sportscaster’s death.

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula,” Malzahn said. “Rod was a true professional and was always a pleasure to work with. He loved Auburn and it showed in his work.”

“As much as he loved Auburn, his family came first and foremost,” he added. “This is a difficult time and we will continue to pray and offer our support to the Bramblett family, especially their children Shelby and Joshua.”

Bramblett was named Sports Illustrated‘s Broadcaster of the Year in 2013, and was the Alabama Sportscaster of the Year in 2006, 2010, and 2013.