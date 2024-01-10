Audi head-on crash driver left family 'scarred'

John Daffin was driving an Audi before going head-on into the path of the Ford Focus

A man who drove a stolen vehicle head-on into a car carrying three generations of family has been jailed.

John Daffin, 31, was driving an Audi along the A10 near Milton, Cambridge, at about 12:40 BST on 28 August.

While overtaking vehicles he crashed into a Ford Focus travelling towards Cambridge carrying two men aged 68 and 43, a 71-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy.

Daffin, of Cornfield Lane, Littleport, Cambridgeshire, was jailed on Friday at Cambridge Crown Court for three years after pleading guilty to four counts of causing injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

'Inexcusable'

The four victims were treated for serious but not life threatening injuries at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

A member of the public filmed Daffin fleeing from his car and into hedgerows towards Milton, which was used by police to identify and arrest the defendant after he could not be found using a drone and search dog.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and six months.

Sgtt Mark Atkins said: "Just before the collision he had crossed on to the other carriageway to overtake and stayed there to avoid hitting the central island but instead went head-on into the path of the Focus.

“Daffin’s actions that day were dangerous and inexcusable and have scarred this family, including a young boy, for life.”

