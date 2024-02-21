Audience arguments and tears part of the appeal for Matt Smith in his new play

Doctor Who star Matt Smith said audience members have been left in tears and rows have broken out in the auditorium during his new show which asks theatregoers to get involved in the story.

He said “part of the charm” of this new production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People was a scene where he makes a Town Hall speech and the audience are asked to respond.

The actor said: “I rather enjoy that.

“They are invited to be part of the show, to be a character essentially in the drama of the piece and I think again that as a conceit that was something that is really appealing dramatically because I’ve never seen it.

“Every night is completely different. You know sometimes it becomes quite confessional, tonight it was about the play, it can be about the NHS for 20 minutes. We’ve had teachers in tears, we’ve had people walk out, we’ve had people argue with each other.

L-R ), Zachary Hart (Billing), Jessica Brown Findlay (Katharina Stockmann), Matt Smith (Dr Stockmann) and Shubham Saraf (Hovstad) in An Enemy of the People at the Duke of Yorks (Manuel Harlan)

“It can literally be anything and that’s part of the charm of it. That is what I’m really interested in. I think we want to see the mechanics of theatre break down as an audience but also God isn’t it interesting that it’s a bit like back in the old days when people can shout whatever they want?”

Smith plays the whistleblower Dr Stockmann who uncovers corruption and a health scare in a small town in Ibsen’s classic which has been re-imagined by German director Thomas Ostermeier.

The new production includes modern language – with characters calling each other “melts” - and references to the Horizon post office scandal and politicians partying during lockdown.

There are also several musical scenes where the cast sing as well as the audience participation which Smith said he hoped would help it reach a younger audience than the typical classic revival.

He said: “We are making it modern and that’s why I hope it reaches a young audience.”

The actor, whose previous stage roles include the award-winning That Face and American Psycho the Musical, said he had wanted to work with Ostermeier “for some time”.

He said: “I fancied a classic part that I haven’t done and they are hard to come across those classics done well and really I’d had a great interest in working with Thomas”.

The director said he hoped the show would work as “a Trojan horse” and allow the cast and the audience to talk about contemporary issues while attracting a crowd who would not normally come to see contemporary theatre.