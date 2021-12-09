Auditor criticizes pandemic border measure enforcement, other COVID-19 responses

·3 min read

OTTAWA — The auditor general has found Canada failed to adequately enforce border measures designed to keep international travellers from importing cases of COVID-19 into the country, just as the government reintroduces several stringent rules in response to the spreading Omicron variant.

The auditor’s report was tabled in the House of Commons Thursday afternoon, along with several other reports on Canada’s pandemic response.

While auditor general Karen Hogan gave the agency credit for improving its systems since the early days of the pandemic with the introduction of the ArriveCan app, there were still notable gaps in tracking COVID-19 test results and compliance with quarantine orders.

Her assessment of Canada’s poor enforcement of quarantine and COVID-19 test mandates examined the period between July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The Public Health Agency of Canada only had records to verify 25 per cent of mandatory quarantine-hotel stays, for example.

Meanwhile the government had no idea what became of 59 per cent of travellers suspected of flouting quarantine orders, after the agency referred their suspicions to law enforcement.

Meanwhile the auditor had scathing words about the inspections intended to ensure agricultural producers are properly protecting migrant workers from COVID-19, following numerous outbreaks among temporary foreign workers at farms since the start of the pandemic.

The Liberal government promised new requirements for agricultural producers as well as tens of millions in new funding last year to protect from COVID-19 the roughly 50,000 people who come to Canada as seasonal farm workers each year.

Yet while government inspectors deemed virtually all farms compliant with those regulations, Hogan says the vast majority of those passing grades came without proper inspections.

And in some cases, inspectors overlooked or ignored evidence suggesting employers were violating requirements, leaving workers at greater risk of getting sick.

In a separate report, the auditor found that Canada failed to develop a national emergency response plan for a crisis affecting Canadians’ food security, even though the government has identified food as a “critical infrastructure” since 2009.

In the early days of the pandemic, a “lack of comprehensive emergency preparedness” affected Agriculture Canada’s response to the crisis. An emergency plan drawn up in 2019 was not implemented because it was “insufficient to tackle a governmentwide response to a crisis affecting all of society.”

Despite this, government departments and agencies managed to swiftly create new emergency food programs, using mechanisms already in place.

She did commend the government for its quick rollout of a regional relief and recovery fund to alleviate financial burdens on businesses and organizations during the pandemic, but found there were some weaknesses in the delivery that made the fund less efficient and fair.

Regional agencies were not consistent in their requirements for applicants, and interpreted the eligibility criteria differently, her report said.

The auditor recommended that agencies use a gender-based analysis and collect other data to inform decision-making for under-represented groups for future programs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.

— With files from Lee Berthiaume, Erika Ibrahim and Marie Woolf

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitoba PCs say faulty info given to candidates didn't make leadership election unfair

    The Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba concedes it gave leadership candidates erroneous information before October's election — but says the actual ballots were counted fairly and accurately. In a 209-page submission to Manitoba's Court of the Queen's Bench, the PC Party seeks to dismiss candidate Shelly Glover's application to declare the results of the Oct. 30 leadership race invalid and require the party to hold a new vote. Glover lost that race by 363 votes to Heather Stefanson, who

  • Adapt holiday plans to meet Ottawa's rising COVID-19 risks, says Dr. Etches

    Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says people in the city should limit unmasked indoor contact with people who are not fully vaccinated, including children newly eligible for vaccines, because of a "consistent and significant increase" in COVID-19 cases over the last week. In a news conference held Thursday morning, Etches said "the risk is here now" and she hopes recommending caution can help the city avoid more restrictions for schools, businesses and gatherings. Lower-risk ga

  • Canada's Jessie Fleming named FA Women's Super League player of the month

    LONDON — Canadian international Jessie Fleming has won the Barclays FA Women's Super League player of the month award for November. The Chelsea midfielder beat out Reading’s Natasha Dowie, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp, Arsenal’s Kim Little and Tottenham’s Ria Percival. The 23-year-old from London, Ont., was rewarded for impressive performances against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Birmingham. Chelsea won all three games with Fleming playing a role in each. She scored the winning goal against

  • Saint John pastor facing contempt charges for alleged COVID-19 rule violations

    His Tabernacle Family Church and its pastor, Philip Hutchings, will be back in court on Friday afternoon -- accused once again of contempt of court. Court documents obtained by CBC News allege that church officials continued to hold services that violated the province's Mandatory Order. The Saint John pastor has made several court appearances to answer to charges his church services were in violation of COVID-19 rules, and was jailed for a week in October for failing to live up to an agreement r

  • Officials confirm 21 infected with COVID-19 after Nova Scotia university grad event

    HALIFAX — A COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in northeastern Nova Scotia has seen 21 people test positive for the virus so far, health officials said Wednesday. "Public health is working with the university to prevent further spread," the province said in a news release. Meanwhile, the faculty union at the Antigonish, N.S., school told its membership that they can choose to hold upcoming exams online. "We are informing people that it's their right to go online if they don't fee

  • COVID-19: First Omicron variant cases reported in Saskatchewan

    The Ministry of Health said Wednesday that four members from a single, undisclosed Saskatchewan household have screened positive for the Omicron variant of concern after returning from travel.

  • Arrested man is freed, not a suspect in Khashoggi's murder

    PARIS (AP) — French authorities announced Wednesday that a man arrested at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport for allegedly being linked to the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was misidentified. Saudi officials later said he was freed. The Paris General Prosecutor's office issued a short statement Wednesday after over 24 hours of checks, saying that the man arrested Tuesday was not the Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi who is wanted under a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant. “The (arrest) warrant do

  • More than 800 serious events found at Saskatchewan group homes for disabled

    REGINA — Saskatchewan's auditor says about half of adults with intellectual disabilities who are living in private group homes have experienced a serious event from physical and emotional abuse to mishandling of medicine Tara Clemett said such occurrences rose 12 per cent in 2020-21 from the previous year and, in some cases, there's no evidence the Ministry of Social Services followed up on investigations. The homes reported 859 serious incidents among 1,600 adults who were provided housing, mea

  • News bulletin 2021/12/09 08:19

    News bulletin 2021/12/09 08:19View on euronews

  • Atalanta vs. Villarreal postponed because of snow in Italy

    BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — The Champions League match between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed on Wednesday because of heavy snow in northern Italy. Kickoff was initially delayed by 20 minutes before it was decided to reschedule. A new date and time has yet to be decided but it is likely the match will be played on Thursday. Snow fell most of the day in Bergamo and increased in intensity as kickoff approached. Groundsmen continuously shoveled snow off the pitch and painted over the white lines w

  • Government launches second phase of skilled refugee pilot program

    OTTAWA — The government has expanded a pilot that allows refugees to apply for permanent residency through conventional economic immigration streams by removing some of the barriers that would traditionally have precluded them. The minister hopes to see only a six-month window between the date a successful candidate submits their application and the day they can start working in Canada. The pilot is an expansion of a 2018 program that aimed to identify 10 to 15 skilled refugees in the Middle Eas

  • Twitter account hopes to be like Vaccine Hunters — but for COVID-19 rapid testing

    A Kitchener, Ont., doctor is behind a new Twitter account that hopes to be the next Vaccine Hunters — but instead of helping people find COVID-19 vaccines, it'll help them find rapid tests to detect the virus. Dr. Dalia Hasan started the COVID Test Finders account about three months ago. She has since recruited about 25 volunteers to tweet out information about testing and where to find rapid tests. But because these tests are still hard to come by in Ontario and other parts of Canada, Hasan sai

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 9

    Recent developments: The Outaouais has its first cases of omicron variant. The Kingston area is changing symptom screening and mask rules. What's the latest? Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 32 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no deaths. The health authority for the Outaouais has announced its first two confirmed cases of the omicron variant. Ottawa also announced its fifth case of the omicron variant, saying it is linked to travel like its others. WATCH | Ottawans should think about chang

  • Jewish federal employees form network to combat antisemitism in government service

    OTTAWA — Jewish civil servants met the prime minister's special envoy on fighting antisemitism to ask for support dealing with anti-Jewish abuse and slurs in the federal public service. The government officials have formed a support network to provide a "safe space" where they can share experiences of antisemitism and to change the culture in the sector. On Tuesday, they met Irwin Cotler, the prime minister's antisemitism envoy, to relay to him the problem in government offices. Some expressed f

  • Mirvish opens ticket sales for pandemic-delayed Toronto run of musical 'Room'

    TORONTO — Mirvish Productions is welcoming audiences back to "Room," nearly two years after pandemic-related delays. Tickets go on sale on Saturday for the Toronto run, set for the CAA Theatre from Feb. 6 to April 10. Before that, London's Grand Theatre, which co-produced the play with Mirvish and the U.K.'s Covent Garden Productions, will host the show Jan. 11 to 29. The much-anticipated musical is based on Canadian author Emma Donoghue's 2010 novel. Adapted to include songs, "Room" stars Strat

  • Alberta's chief medical officer says most of 11 Omicron COVID cases were vaccinated

    EDMONTON — Alberta's total number of Omicron variant COVID-19 cases remains at 11, but the province's chief medical officer of health expects that number to grow. Dr. Deena Hinshaw also says seven of the 11 people were fully vaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and two were unvaccinated. Alberta Health is still gathering data on the effects and spread of Omicron, but Hinshaw says early indications are those who contract the variant can avoid severe outcomes if vaccinated. She also reported

  • Protesters went too far as they yelled, swore and spat on her car, says Yukon NDP leader

    The leader of Yukon's New Democratic Party says the behaviour of some protesters outside of the Legislative building last week was "unacceptable" and "violent." On Thursday, after the final sitting of the assembly, Kate White says she was confronted by a group of protesters as she left the building. While protesters are not an unusual occurrence outside the legislative building, she said on this occasion, some people in the crowd, who appeared to be against the government's COVID-19 policies, we

  • Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

    If things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may have had a few other successful careers, like director (and not just of her own show) had she been born just a few years later. In Aaron Sorkin’s loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the mak

  • Scottish power station chimney demolished

    The chimney of the former Longannet Power Station in Fife was demolished by a controlled explosion on Thursday.

  • Peel waste collection strike ends

    Peel Region's waste collection strike has ended, according to a councillor in the area. Mississauga Ward 10 Coun. Sue McFadden said in an email Thursday that Emterra's union voted this morning to accept the most recent contract offer they were given, and so workers are back on the job. McFadden said their priority is to finish the remaining garbage and organics collection from this week, with normal collection starting up again on Dec. 13. "We are happy that the strike only lasted a few days and