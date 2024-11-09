Auditor says legislature 'looking for a way out' after voters OK Question 1
"They're not fighting with the office of State Auditor anymore. They're fighting with you, the taxpayer at home who deserves access."
"They're not fighting with the office of State Auditor anymore. They're fighting with you, the taxpayer at home who deserves access."
"I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"
"The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."
Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho
The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a MAGA "narrative."
WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case canceled any remaining court deadlines Friday after prosecutors said they need time to assess “the appropriate course going forward” after the Republican's presidential victory this week.
Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.
David Axelrod provided an unflattering description of what Democrats have become, saying this led to Kamala Harris' loss in the presidential election.
Elon Musk signed onto a Wednesday phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky that the Ukrainian president described as “excellent.” Musk’s surprising involvement in the conversation, first reported by Axios, hints at just how influential the world’s richest person, who emerged as a close and powerful ally for Trump in the run-up to his election victory, may be to the new administration. Musk has been floated as a possible candidate for a Trump Cabinet position, and the president-elec
A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.
The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.
North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.
The GOP pundit asked Democrats to allow the president-elect to fulfill his mandate.
The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.
‘Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon,’ the Tesla CEO’s daughter wrote
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday called for lawmakers to convene a special session ahead of another Trump presidency to safeguard the state’s progressive policies. Meanwhile, attorneys general in blue states across the country announced they were also gearing up for a legal fight.
On Tuesday night as Trump swept to victory, his 2024 campaign chief Chris LaCivita and Corey Lewandowski, who ran his 2016 campaign, were reportedly at each other’s throats